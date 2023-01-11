Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State carries 7-game winning streak, momentum into Illinois showdown
East Lansing — Michigan State men's basketball is on a seven-game win streak and is looking to keep the heat on as it heads to Champaign on Friday to take on Illinois. A couple of challenges face of the Spartans, however: Illinois' offensive changes, and its bigs. "The last...
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance
Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
Maize n Brew
Michigan must slow down Kris Murray in matchup vs. Iowa
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines suffered their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Now, they head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, the worst defense statistically in the Big Ten. Could a bounce-back game be in order?...
big10central.com
Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game
University of Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl walks onto the court without a boot on his right ankle Tuesday night as the 18th-ranked Badgers prepare to face the Michigan State Spartans. Locations. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses a second straight game with ankle injury. The Badgers don't have leading scorer Tyler Wahl...
Detroit News
MSU looks to lock down on defense ahead of key stretch in Big Ten play
While Michigan State surely expects to shoot the ball better than it did in Saturday’s victory over Michigan, the Spartans will be more than happy if the defense effort carries on throughout Big Ten play. The 53 points allowed to the Wolverines were the second-fewest the Spartans have given...
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Detroit News
Trieu: 5-star defensive linemen among targets arriving for Michigan State's junior day
Michigan State will have their first junior day of the year on Saturday and some big names from out of state are expected. David Stone, a five-star defensive lineman from Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy who has been to MSU before, returns again for another visit. The Spartans are in his top 10, along with Oklahoma, who leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Stone is an Oklahoma native who has trained with Spartan signee Bai Jobe.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Michigan State 11-4; Wisconsin 11-3 The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. MSU and the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 70-62 and the Spartans taking the second 69-63.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
The Crunch Zone
Portal Update: Cards Land Wisconsin RB
Jalen Mitchell-> KJ Cloyd-> removed name, will return to Louisville. Ben Perry -> removed name, will return to Louisville. Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati) Wide Receiver-> Louisville. Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee) Wide Receiver -> Louisville. Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M) Defensive Back -> Louisville. Jack Plummer (CAL) Quarterback -> Louisville. Kevin Coleman (Jackson State)...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Detroit News
MSU Trustee Vassar makes history to chair board after split vote
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees made history on Wednesday with the election of Trustee Rema Vassar as the new chair — the first Black woman to lead the board and among the few trustees who have lived outside Lansing elected to serve in recent memory. Vassar, a...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Detroit News
Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
Detroit News
Michigan Biden electors sue false Trump slate, seeking declaration plot was illegal
Lansing — Three of Michigan's presidential electors who cast votes for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a group of 16 Republicans who submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump had won the state. The filing in Kent County Circuit Court added to the potential...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
