Spencer Rattler Announces Decision On Entering NFL Draft

Spencer Rattler will return to South Carolina for the 2023 season, the star quarterback announced on Tuesday.

After struggling to solidify himself as the starter at Oklahoma and transferring to South Carolina in 2022, the redshirt junior starred at the end of the regular season for the Gamecocks, leading the team to two Top 25 wins, a 63-38 demolition of Tennessee and one point victory (31-30) over arch rival Clemson.

In those two games, Rattler combined for 798 yards, eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the season finale against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, Rattler threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He changed the narrative surrounding his game and will now have one more season to further improve his NFL Draft stock.

Rattler threw for 3,026 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 9 overall recruit in the Class of 2020.

South Carolina " just missed " the ESPN way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2023. The Gamecocks open up the new season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 2.