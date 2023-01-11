Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
Tennessee vs Kentucky: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
Two SEC basketball teams who are going in opposite directions at the moment,. is set to host Kentucky on Saturday afternoon from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The two teams played a total of three times a year ago, with the Wildcats winning in Lexington, 107-79, while the Volunteers won in Knoxville, 76-63, as well as in the SEC Tournament, 69-62.
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?
Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
aseaofblue.com
Oscar Tshiebwe pleading with teammates for more fight
The Kentucky Wildcats were 20-point favorites at home against South Carolina Tuesday. This was the same Gamecocks team that played Tennessee at home on Saturday and lost 85-42. Well, we know how Tuesday went. South Carolina dropped in 11 threes, shooting only 20 attempts from deep. The Wildcats just couldn’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment
Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
live5news.com
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
711K+
Followers
90K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1