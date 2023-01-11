ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?

Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Oscar Tshiebwe pleading with teammates for more fight

The Kentucky Wildcats were 20-point favorites at home against South Carolina Tuesday. This was the same Gamecocks team that played Tennessee at home on Saturday and lost 85-42. Well, we know how Tuesday went. South Carolina dropped in 11 threes, shooting only 20 attempts from deep. The Wildcats just couldn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment

Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
live5news.com

Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
CLEMSON, SC
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
