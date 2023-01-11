ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Council Introducing Ordinance to Spend $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

By Jason DeAlessi
 2 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - At the first regular meeting of 2023 on Wednesday night, Ridgewood Village Council is slated to introduce two ordinances that appropriate $60.5 million in funds necessary for treating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The "forever chemicals" are the result of industrial contamination over decades, and it is estimated Ridgewood Water will need to spend over $100 million to fully treat the contaminants.

One ordinance the council is set to introduce appropriates $18.5 million for the construction of raw water mains to connect satellite wells to the new PFAS treatment facilities. The second ordinance appropriates $42 million for the construction of new PFAS treatment plants.

The council is slated to start the meeting with a proclamation recognizing the Lunar New Year Festival. Wednesday's meeting will not be available for hybrid participation but will be streamed like in the past. At the council reorganization meeting, January 25 was set as the first date for virtual access and the council plans to review policies for hybrid meetings on January 11.

Read More About Ridgewood Village Council:

New Mayor, New Policies for Ridgewood in Motion
2023 Council Meeting Schedule for Ridgewood
Paul Vagianos Selected as New Ridgewood Mayor

