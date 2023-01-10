ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm here 'cause I'm Black': Watch Jerrod Carmichael skewer HFPA in Golden Globes monologue

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2022 US comedian Jerrod Carmichael arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. - The Golden Globes -- long known as Hollywood's favorite party, but rocked by recent scandals -- will attempt to stage a celebrity-filled comeback Tuesday, as films from Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" to "Top Gun" and "Avatar" sequels compete for top honors. The Globes traditionally play a key role in kick-starting the movie awards season, but were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Beverly Hills gala. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_336M4KX.jpg CHRIS DELMAS, AFP via Getty Images
For Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael , a good paycheck trumps all.

Taking the stage at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, the comedian took the elephant in the room head on, skewering the scandal-ridden awards show , which returns to TV a year after the broadcast was dropped amid reports about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black," Carmichael joked. "The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will."

Golden Globes winners list: Angela Bassett, Tyler James Williams, Ke Huy Quan

Golden Globes 2023 recap: 'Banshees of Inisherin' wins best comedy, 'The Fabelmans' is best drama

Emotional Golden Globes win: 'Everything' star Ke Huy Quan breaks down in tears, thanks Spielberg in acceptance speech

Despite being reassured by Golden Globes producer Stephen Hill that he was selected as host for his talent, charm and status as "one of the greatest comedians of a generation," Carmichael said he turned to the advice of his "homegirl Avery, who for the sake of this monologue, represents every Black person in America."

"I told her about how last (year's show) didn't air because of the no-Black-people thing. And she was like, 'Well, how much are they paying you?' … And I said $500,000," Carmichael said. "And she said, 'Boy, if you don't put on a good suit and take them white people's money.'"

Controversy aside, Carmichael maintained he was uninterested in any diversity changes made by the HFPA, which announced in October 2021 that it was adding 21 new members to improve its racial representation.

'We want to be heard': Why comedians like Jerrod Carmichael make intimate comedy specials

"I heard they got six new Black members, congrats to them, whatever. … But it's not why I'm here," Carmichael said. "I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people, people that I admire, people that I would like to be like, people that I'm jealous of, and people that are actually really incredible artists.

"And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I'm happy you all are here."

Golden Globes no-shows: What stars missed the recently controversial awards show?

Golden Globes diversity: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, more stars take home prizes

Contributing: Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black': Watch Jerrod Carmichael skewer HFPA in Golden Globes monologue

