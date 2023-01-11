ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Whitmore accepts new role with Help to Home

MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach resident and former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore is the new development administrator for Help to Home, Inc. The non-profit organization seeks to provide low-rent housing and other assistance to parents and children threatened by homelessness. “I am honored that Help to Home has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
State representatives rock Island residents

MANATEE COUNTY – Members of the local state legislative delegation are making plans to permanently change the face of Anna Maria Island, beginning with a parking garage and potentially ending with the dissolution of the three Island cities. During a Jan. 12 legislative delegation meeting, Rep. Will Robinson Jr....
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Cortez Bridge meeting scheduled

CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public information meeting for the pending Cortez Road bridge replacement project. FDOT’s in-person presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL
Deputy helps save sergeant’s life

ANNA MARIA – Sgt. Brett Getman is recovering from a heart attack he suffered while on duty on Dec. 19 and he credits Deputy Jared Leggett and others for saving his life. Getman has led the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit since January 2020. Leggett transferred to the Anna Maria Unit in early December.
ANNA MARIA, FL
FDEP seeks $8,500 for Aqua’s mangrove violations

MANATEE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) is levying an $8,500 penalty for the improper mangrove trimming and debris re- moval activities that occurred along the Aqua development shoreline in 2022. Located between Sarasota Bay and the El Conquistador Parkway in unincorporated Manatee County, the Aqua...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

