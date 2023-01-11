ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

T.J., Dani Watt visit patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Steelers player T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, visited patients and their families at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

According to a representative for the hospital, the couple met with patients, posed for photos and signed autographs.

A social media post from the hospital said the Watt’s provided Christmas dinner to patients and their families over the holidays.

The Watt’s participated in a game show during their visit that was streamed to all of the patient rooms.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
