chambanamoms.com
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Champaign-Urbana and Central Illinois
Discover the events happening in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana. And other ways to enjoy a long weekend with your family in Champaign-Urbana. If you’re looking for family fun over the long weekend observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana, we’re here to help! Almost all schools, preschools, and even many daycares are closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day, which is Jan. 16 this year. Add the University of Illinois to that, and it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time together.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Volunteers needed for Champaign Night to Shine event celebrating those with special needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church in Champaign will host the 2023 Night to Shine in-person for the first time in two years. Though they are “excited to be a part” of the worldwide event that celebrates people with special needs, they are hoping to get more volunteers to “make this year’s event […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Marcia Keys: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Marcia Keys makes our community a better place in so many ways.” This statement couldn’t be truer after interviewing this week’s IYW. From winning an award for being a good student in the 8th grade to working at the prison to starting a non-profit, Marcia has spent her life as a servant in Vermilion County.
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
foxillinois.com
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
UPDATE: Champaign updates road closures beginning tomorrow
Update at 4:00 p.m. The City of Champaign has announced an additional road closure for Church St. In addition to the closure below, Church St. between State St. and Randolph St. will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday for routine storm sewer maintenance. The work is weather dependent and […]
chambanamoms.com
Where to Find the Best Cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana
Craving a sweet treat? Where locals go when they want a great cupcake in Champaign-Urbana. Seriously, WHO DOESN’T LOVE CUPCAKES? (Oops, sorry. We shouted.) We’re lucky to have many options for cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana, whether they come from a specialty baker, a big grocery store, or a small solo operation.
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Candlewood Estates water issues addressed in Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one issue after another for a neighborhood in Mahomet. Families in Candlewood Estates have faced eviction notices, lot fee increases, and water concerns. Now, some neighbors are stepping in to help until their problems are solved. From brown water to no water, it’s the latest issue for this small […]
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Community Foundation announces 150 thousand dollar grant to DPD Prep Academy
January 10, 2023 – Natalie Beck of the Community Foundation and Ashley Grayned of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to announce a generous donation of $150,000 to the prep academy to help students complete an associate’s degree while enrolled in high school. The grant was made...
wglt.org
Among those sworn into the 103rd General Assembly: B-N's Sharon Chung
Former District 7 McLean County Board member and Bloomington resident Sharon Chung was among the lawmakers who took the oath of office Wednesday and assumed their seats in the 103rd General Assembly. The Democrat, who won over Republican candidate and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston in one of the...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
