Discover the events happening in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana. And other ways to enjoy a long weekend with your family in Champaign-Urbana. If you’re looking for family fun over the long weekend observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana, we’re here to help! Almost all schools, preschools, and even many daycares are closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day, which is Jan. 16 this year. Add the University of Illinois to that, and it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time together.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO