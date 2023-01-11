ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

chambanamoms.com

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Champaign-Urbana and Central Illinois

Discover the events happening in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana. And other ways to enjoy a long weekend with your family in Champaign-Urbana. If you’re looking for family fun over the long weekend observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana, we’re here to help! Almost all schools, preschools, and even many daycares are closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day, which is Jan. 16 this year. Add the University of Illinois to that, and it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time together.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Marcia Keys: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Marcia Keys makes our community a better place in so many ways.” This statement couldn’t be truer after interviewing this week’s IYW. From winning an award for being a good student in the 8th grade to working at the prison to starting a non-profit, Marcia has spent her life as a servant in Vermilion County.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

The VFW #630 restaurant is closed

Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Champaign updates road closures beginning tomorrow

Update at 4:00 p.m. The City of Champaign has announced an additional road closure for Church St. In addition to the closure below, Church St. between State St. and Randolph St. will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday for routine storm sewer maintenance. The work is weather dependent and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where to Find the Best Cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana

Craving a sweet treat? Where locals go when they want a great cupcake in Champaign-Urbana. Seriously, WHO DOESN’T LOVE CUPCAKES? (Oops, sorry. We shouted.) We’re lucky to have many options for cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana, whether they come from a specialty baker, a big grocery store, or a small solo operation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Candlewood Estates water issues addressed in Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one issue after another for a neighborhood in Mahomet. Families in Candlewood Estates have faced eviction notices, lot fee increases, and water concerns. Now, some neighbors are stepping in to help until their problems are solved. From brown water to no water, it’s the latest issue for this small […]
MAHOMET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Among those sworn into the 103rd General Assembly: B-N's Sharon Chung

Former District 7 McLean County Board member and Bloomington resident Sharon Chung was among the lawmakers who took the oath of office Wednesday and assumed their seats in the 103rd General Assembly. The Democrat, who won over Republican candidate and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston in one of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

