There comes a time in every Gen X’s life, when they’re asked about growing up in the ‘90s without social media. It’s a question that one cannot escape, and for the most part, the answer is always the same. “Oh, it was the best you could get away with anything.” “You could just live your life, no one was taking your photo.” We get it, we missed out. On a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked this very same question. In the ‘90s, Paltrow was living quite a life, playing the titular Emma in the Jane Austen adaption, dating Brad Pitt before he got entangled in drama, winning an Academy Award. So, it’s safe to say the actress was nostalgic for the time, and she cut right to the chase, though she did add a little bit of spice to the regular, canned answer.

2 DAYS AGO