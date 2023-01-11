Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until...
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
Jennifer Coolidge praised for delivering ‘comedy masterclass’ during hilarious Golden Globes monologue
Jennifer Coolidge took the stage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday and did not fail to make many, many people laugh in the process.The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. Ahead of Coolidge announcing the winner -- Tyler James Williams for his role in Abbott Elementary -- she gave a three-minute-long monologue that included jokes about everything from Crocs to teleprompters to Kaley Cuoco’s name.The 61-year-old...
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Jerrod Carmichael Makes Celebs Deeply Uncomfortable in Globes Monologue
Jerrod Carmichael promised “an evening of joy and devastation” and did not disappoint.The Emmy-winning stand-up comedian took the stage as host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards—following a year off for the show amid various controversies—and immediately brought the celebratory mood down.“I’m here because I’m Black,” he told the audience of celebrities point-blank. Carmichael explained that the show didn’t air in 2022 “because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with what information what you will.”When he got the call to...
Twitter Calls for an End to Will Smith Jokes After Golden Globes Dig
Nearly a year after the incident, the internet is tired of Will Smith and Chris Rock slap jokes.
Popculture
Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Jerrod Carmichael Telling Golden Globes Audience To Shut Up
The stand-up comedian created a viral moment during the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The 80th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday evening and Jerrod Carmichael definitely made it a night to remember. Hosting the award show, the 35-year-old made it clear on stage that he wasn’t tolerating the excessive noise, and directly told the crowd to shut up.
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
“Abbott Elementary” Star Tyler James Williams Doesn’t Want Janine And Gregory’s Romance To Follow Typical Sitcom Tropes
Williams addressed the fate of one of TV’s biggest “will they won’t they” couples to BuzzFeed News after his Golden Globes win.
wmagazine.com
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Got Away With So Much Before Cellphone Cameras
There comes a time in every Gen X’s life, when they’re asked about growing up in the ‘90s without social media. It’s a question that one cannot escape, and for the most part, the answer is always the same. “Oh, it was the best you could get away with anything.” “You could just live your life, no one was taking your photo.” We get it, we missed out. On a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked this very same question. In the ‘90s, Paltrow was living quite a life, playing the titular Emma in the Jane Austen adaption, dating Brad Pitt before he got entangled in drama, winning an Academy Award. So, it’s safe to say the actress was nostalgic for the time, and she cut right to the chase, though she did add a little bit of spice to the regular, canned answer.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
EW.com
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Effingham Radio
Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes were back on NBC Tuesday night (January 10th), after being taken off the air in 2022 due to a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s show, which could also be streamed live on Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Addressing the...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy says he 'absolutely' wants to host Saturday Night Live again: 'Looking forward to going back'
Eddie Murphy is ready to head back to Studio 8H. The comedian, who received the Cecil B. DeMille prize at the 2023 Golden Globes last night, revealed that he's interested in hosting Saturday Night Live for a fourth time in the near future — and almost did in 2022.
Comments / 0