Related
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
WFAE.org
Union County parents sue school board over law-defying early start calendar
Two Union County parents have sued the school board over last month’s vote to defy the state’s calendar law and start classes on Aug. 9. North Carolina’s school calendar law, which is supported by the state tourism industry, requires most districts to wait until late August to bring students back. Over the past year or so, several Charlotte-area school boards have decided to ignore that law and open earlier, saying they want to sync calendars with community colleges and give first-semester exams before winter break.
The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to pre-pandemic levels
The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to its pre-pandemic level of 29.3 people per 100,000. Monica Allen, the county’s director of strategic planning and evaluation, told commissioners Tuesday that there was an “artificial” decrease in 2021 because of testing limitations caused by lockdowns and social distancing. Still, she says there were some successes during the pandemic.
cn2.com
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
mynews13.com
Mecklenburg homeowners could see property tax hikes this year
Homeowners in Mecklenburg County are bracing for the county’s latest property revaluation, scheduled to be released this spring. Median home prices in Charlotte jumped by 60% since 2020, according to a recent UNC Charlotte analysis. The hike in property values could mean higher taxes for homeowners as Mecklenburg County...
Livingstone College student says mold in dorm is causing breathing problems
SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College’s president is responding to students who say they found mold in their dorms. Amani Hector, a student, posted pictures on social media of mold and cracked walls in Goler Hall. She says the mold is causing her and others to have breathing problems.
wccbcharlotte.com
Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
qcitymetro.com
What we know about the new Covid variant in Mecklenburg
Covid numbers have begun to rise again and a new variant is in Mecklenburg County, according to Novant Health. The variant, dubbed as XBB 1.5, is more contagious, but is less severe, David Priest, Novant’s Chief Safety, Quality and Epidemiology Officer, said Monday. Local numbers aren’t readily available, but...
Gastonia councilman running for mayor
GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lifelong Lincolnton resident receives a Key to the City
LINCOLNTON – A lifelong Lincolnton resident who worked for the City of Lincolnton for 49 years, 14 of them as the Lincolnton Police Chief was given the Key to the City at last Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting. Terry Burgin was also recently appointed as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.
WBTV
Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life
In tonight's forever family we're introducing you to an adorable young boy --with big plans for his future. Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. Updated: 2 hours ago. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
Charlotte Stories
Silicon Valley Bank Building New East Coast Operations in Charlotte
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , a California-based VC and tech-focused bank, just announced plans to move to Charlotte. According to a newly filed building permit, SVB will spend roughly $7 million on their new East Coast regional center at The Line – a 16-story tower in the heart of South End.
qcitymetro.com
MLK breakfast returns with all-women panel
After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte will resume its in-person breakfast to celebrate Martin Luther King Day — this year hosting an all-women panel that will focus on social injustices that impact underserved communities. This year’s theme: Equitable Leadership During Challenging Times.
WBTV
Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville nursing home saw its rating drop dramatically following a WBTV investigation. In October, WBTV investigated Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center following a call from a viewer. State inspectors had found dozens of violations at the facility during an inspection earlier in 2022. Despite that,...
