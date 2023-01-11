Read full article on original website
Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter
Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
Why Nebraska RB coach Barthel ‘wasn’t interested’ in the transfer portal
Running backs coach EJ Barthel has only been at Nebraska for a little over a month, but he’s already more than familiar with the talent in his room. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Barthel rattled off all the attributes he likes about Nebraska’s running backs. Anthony Grant is a “powerful runner” bursting with potential, Ajay Allen is “dynamic,” Rahmir Johnson has “elite speed” and Emmett Johnson is a “high-effort, versatile guy,” while Gabe Ervin Jr. is physically impressive.
Shoulder injury sidelines Juwan Gary for Nebraska's game at Purdue
LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will miss Friday night's game at No. 1 Purdue with an injured shoulder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday. Gary left the Huskers' 76-50 loss to Illinois in the second half. He's averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. "We're going...
Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51
Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. In its last game, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in...
Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'
When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
Kaitlyn Hord signs pro contract with Romanian team
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kaitlyn Hord will begin her professional career in Romania. The middle blocker has signed with CSM Volei Alba Blaj in Transylvania, Romania, the Nebraska volleyball program announced on Wednesday. Hord played as a graduate transfer at Nebraska in 2022, when she led NCAA Division I in...
Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors
LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 24, Year: 21. (Month: twelve; Day: twenty-four; Year: twenty-one) Copyright...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, nine) (three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain a home equity loan to help paying legal and living expenses.
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover
OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west...
Work begins on next phase of Durham Museum interior restoration
OMAHA — Work is beginning on the second phase of a project to restore the art deco ceilings at Union Station, home of the Durham Museum. Areas in the museum’s west-end corridor and Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall will be repaired and refinished during the project, according to a press release.
