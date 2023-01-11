ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

The Nauti Mermaid in downtown Cleveland announces its closing

CLEVELAND — A staple of W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, The Nauti Mermaid announced that it is now permanently closed. According to the bar and restaurant, which was located at 1378 W 6th St., its final day in business was on Sunday, Jan. 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Record Revolution closes up shop after 55 years

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s the end of an era for one of the longest-running independent record stores in the country. Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights closed its doors for good Jan. 6. Shoppers filled the store from open until close after owner Rob Love made the announcement.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Popular foods in 2023? Stefani gets the scoop on new food trends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What foods are expected to be popular in 2023? Here’s a hint: think sweet and spicy combinations. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Pam Goodman has the scoop on all the food trends expected to be big this year and she shares the list with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Food Trend predictions for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A Calm and Caring Dentist

Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
