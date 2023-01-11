Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND — A staple of W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, The Nauti Mermaid announced that it is now permanently closed. According to the bar and restaurant, which was located at 1378 W 6th St., its final day in business was on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
CLEVELAND — You know the song "My Alberta Home," by Clarence Noren? He's not a marquee country music star, so don't feel bad if you're never heard of him. There's a good chance no one would have if it weren't for a diligent Clevelander named Franklin Fantini. "I just...
In the final hours of 2022, News 5 announced the winner of the Home for the Holidays raffle. Now, the winner finally gets to see her new home.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s the end of an era for one of the longest-running independent record stores in the country. Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights closed its doors for good Jan. 6. Shoppers filled the store from open until close after owner Rob Love made the announcement.
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
CLEVELAND — The stories of Frozen and Encanto are taking over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend as Disney On Ice returns to Cleveland from Jan. 12-15. Disney On Ice features multiple performances -- including morning and early afternoon shows. Here's the schedule:. Thursday, Jan. 12. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What foods are expected to be popular in 2023? Here’s a hint: think sweet and spicy combinations. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Pam Goodman has the scoop on all the food trends expected to be big this year and she shares the list with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Food Trend predictions for 2023.
CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
The five-year-old Tremont eatery also underwent recent renovations
The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year.
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland continues to prepare for the upcoming 2023 Cleveland Guardians season, the organization has announced the final plans for its "Progressive Field Reimagined" project. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials from...
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
The casual seafood restaurant and bar opened in 2004
Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
