Mean Machine
1d ago
funny they just increased our utilities recently to fix storm drains. it was a $3-$6 increase on our sewage bills. To fix storm drains. This new proposal is BS. So a couple of things to consider. First they admittedly said they have known about this for 20 years and did nothing? Second what about the requirements for infrastructure when developing? they don't include that maintenance fee when developing? They do for the required new fire station and police substation etc., are to be developed due to growth.? So who failed? where'd that money go? why have they not invested our money in infrastructure?
3
Joshuah Coughran
2d ago
How's about you use the billions you got from the Biden scam to fix that! QUIT FUCKING TAXING US! TYRANTS
6
2news.com
Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool
Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Resident Responsibility to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
FOX Reno
Reno garden center floods after nearby ditch overflows during rainstorm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees of a south Reno garden center spent Tuesday surveying the damage and starting to clean up the mess after their business was flooded during the heavy rainstorm Monday. The downpour caused a nearby ditch to overflow, sending a torrent of...
2news.com
Reno City Council Approves Annual Increase of Sewer Connection Fee Rates
(January 11, 2023) During their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an ordinance that will amend Reno Municipal Code Title 12. They amended it to revise the connection fee rates for both residential and industrial/commercial users, to establish the fees by service area, and to provide for an annual fee increase per the consumer price index-all urban consumers for the west urban area.
2news.com
I-80 Lane Reductions Planned in Fernley, Wadsworth as Interstate Bridges are Improved
Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on Interstate 80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Interstate traffic will still be able to travel through the area, with minor travel delays and vehicle width...
2news.com
Suzies Adult Superstore on Kietzke to be demolished, replaced with a Maverik
A new Maverik location is set to come to Reno. Maverik tells us that the new planned store on 2nd Street and Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open by the 4th Quarter of 2023. They say demolition should begin and be completed early this year. Once finished, the store will...
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Public Market Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Lodging
LRE & Companies Plans Fernley Promenade Mixed-Use Development
SAN RAFAEL, California—LRE & Companies has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade, a 13-acre mixed-use development project comprising industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. “We’ve developed, opened, and operated hundreds of restaurants throughout Northern California and Western Nevada over two decades,” said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies....
2news.com
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208
State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
mynews4.com
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
Record-Courier
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
