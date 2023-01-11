Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
Golden Globes bounce back as Hollywood stars give embattled awards a 'second chance'
'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' score top awards, but the big winner might be the Hollywood Foreign Press as it tries to win back some relevance.
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
In Style
Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back
The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.
How to watch the Golden Globes in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2023 awards season kicks off on Jan. 10 with the Golden Globes. Following its notable absence from television in...
Step Inside the Star-Studded 2023 Golden Globe Awards After-Parties
Viewers nationwide tuned in as the Golden Globes made its return as a televised awards ceremony live-streamed from The Beverly Hilton Hotel. While the awards ended at 8:30 pm, the night had only just begun for nominees, award winners, and industry faces in town who all ventured off to after-parties that would go early into the morning celebrating this year's winners.
wmagazine.com
Why Wasn't Zendaya At the 2023 Golden Globes?
Several major award winners at the 2023 Golden Globes weren’t present to accept their trophies live on stage. Cate Blanchett missed out on her Best Actress in a Drama honor, and Amanda Seyfried wasn’t there to take home the prize for Best Actress in a Mini-Series (she’s working on a mysterious musical, apparently?). The biggest absence, however, might have been Zendaya’s, as the actress won the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, but unfortunately, she was not in attendance at the event on Tuesday night.
Rihanna makes stunning Golden Globes debut alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a stunning debut at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The "Lift Me Up" singer was nominated for best original song.
2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More
The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
