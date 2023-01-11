ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Jacksonville elementary will be most modern school in district once completed, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northwest Jacksonville school that was described as dilapidated is in the middle of a major renovation. And it’s not just a face-lift. Crews completely demolished Rutledge Pearson Elementary and are rebuilding it from the ground up. When it’s done, the district said it will be the most modern school in the county.
Jacksonville City Council approves power line raising project bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved a bill committing $27 million to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort. Last week, the bill was unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees. The legislation...
Lakesha Burton says she won’t be running for sheriff again in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for sheriff in 2022, said she won’t be running again in 2023. During a news conference Wednesday morning, Burton said not running was a difficult decision but ultimately she thought...
Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable. No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a...
Walking club hosting 5 walks over 4 days

The First Coast Trail Forgers Walking Club is a non-profit that encourages people of all ages to come together and bond over nature and walking. This weekend they are hosting 5 walks over 4 days in Fernandina Beach as part of their Sixth Martin Luther King Day Weekend. The Fernandina...
