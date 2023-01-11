Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
Brenda Priestly Jackson will not seek reelection to District 10. She gives reasons why in letter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a letter addressed Thursday to Mike Hogan, the Duval County supervisor of elections, Jacksonville City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson writes that she be withdrawing as a candidate for District 10. That means her service will end officially on June 30. She writes that her...
News4Jax.com
Northwest Jacksonville elementary will be most modern school in district once completed, district says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northwest Jacksonville school that was described as dilapidated is in the middle of a major renovation. And it’s not just a face-lift. Crews completely demolished Rutledge Pearson Elementary and are rebuilding it from the ground up. When it’s done, the district said it will be the most modern school in the county.
News4Jax.com
Community activist expected at city council Tuesday despite risk of being arrested — again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community activist Ben Frazier plans to attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting despite the risk of being arrested again. Frazier is facing misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest charges after refusing to leave the podium during a city council meeting in December. Frazier, 72, the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council approves power line raising project bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved a bill committing $27 million to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort. Last week, the bill was unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees. The legislation...
News4Jax.com
Well-known Jacksonville attorney John Phillips announces he’s running for City Council District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney, civil rights advocate and legal commentator, John Phillips, announced on social media Tuesday that he is running for Jacksonville City Council. John Phillips is known for taking on high-profile and sometimes controversial cases. He most recently had a social media disagreement with Mayor Lenny Curry...
News4Jax.com
Lakesha Burton says she won’t be running for sheriff again in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for sheriff in 2022, said she won’t be running again in 2023. During a news conference Wednesday morning, Burton said not running was a difficult decision but ultimately she thought...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
News4Jax.com
Could Jacksonville again be chosen to host Republican National Convention?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It almost happened in the summer of 2020 — and, once again, Jacksonville could be the site of the Republican National Convention. Local and national leaders are tiptoeing around the topic, but it seems the River City is under consideration as the host of the event in 2028.
News4Jax.com
United Way of Northeast Florida needs volunteers MLK Day of Service project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United Way of Northeast Florida is searching for volunteers to help out with its MLK Day of Service project — the group’s first Day of Service event since the pandemic. The organization will be on the Eastside making improvements to Matthew Gilbert Middle on...
News4Jax.com
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
News4Jax.com
17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park
An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable. No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a...
News4Jax.com
JSO arrest report: Argument over Heaven & Hell leads to pastor being shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and is facing charges after police determined he shot his cousin during an argument regarding Heaven and Hell, which followed a funeral for a family member, according to a report News4JAX obtained Wednesday from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The report shows...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
News4Jax.com
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 indicted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A newly-unsealed indictment names 76 people as part of a plan to move large amounts of drugs into Southeast Georgia, and much of the conspiracy operated from inside Georgia state prisons, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday. The indictment...
News4Jax.com
‘Stop the violence’: Grandmother calls for peace after 3 shootings in her area leave 2 dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating three separate shootings that left two people dead. The violence erupted on in the Northwest part of the city and brings the total number of homicides to six for the year. A woman News4JAX spoke to said she heard the gunshots and...
News4Jax.com
Recognize him? JSO searching for thief that posed as delivery worker to steal packages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man wanted for fraud and theft. According to officials, the unidentified man posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages. If...
News4Jax.com
Deputy shoots, kills woman who was holding ‘BB-style rifle,’ Nassau sheriff says
HILLIARD, Fla. – A deputy shot and killed a woman Wednesday in Nassau County as investigators responded to an early morning call about a domestic disturbance, Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference. According to Leeper, the call came in at 2:14 a.m. on Barbara Lane in reference...
News4Jax.com
Walking club hosting 5 walks over 4 days
The First Coast Trail Forgers Walking Club is a non-profit that encourages people of all ages to come together and bond over nature and walking. This weekend they are hosting 5 walks over 4 days in Fernandina Beach as part of their Sixth Martin Luther King Day Weekend. The Fernandina...
News4Jax.com
‘A great young man’: Loved one identifies person fatally shot in Grand Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loved one on Tuesday identified the man killed Monday in a deadly shooting on Martha Street in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood as Jeremiah Prince, 25. The shooting on Martha Street was one of three reported Monday night in the Jacksonville area. News4JAX on Tuesday...
