Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler City Council approves incentive agreement with developer to rehabilitate Carlton Hotel
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
KLTV
Rose Complex nears completion as City of Tyler preps for public opening
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. ‘Additional items’ located...
City of Tyler approves economic development agreement for former Carlton Hotel revitalization to house over 100 apartments
TYLER, Texas — East Texas continues to renovate and grow. The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a $1.5 million economic development agreement with NORF Development Company to help develop the former Carlton Hotel into more than 100 apartment units. NORF bought the Carlton, located at 106 E. Elm...
KLTV
City of Longview Public Library approved for up to $32k in grant money for new furniture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview’s Public Library will be receiving new furniture for spaces in their library. This comes after the Longview City Council approved up to $32,000 in grant money to go toward replacing old furniture. Chairs, tables, and the media center in the Crisman...
KLTV
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
KLTV
Multiple Tyler parks vandalized, city looking for those responsible
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Tyler Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for vandalizing several Tyler parks. In the last month, multiple Tyler parks have had bathroom urinals, sinks, and toilets smashed. As well as equipment that’s been sprayed with graffiti. “It’s...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview’s emergency siren system needs glitches ironed out
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
KLTV
Lauren Thompson Search Update
A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
KLTV
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge in 2023. It’s going to slow traffic, but the City of Longview thinks the wait will be worth it. The railroad overpass at High and Nelson streets in Longview is about to have an overhaul. And the State of Texas will foot the bill for a rebuilt bridge.
KLTV
Kilgore College holds groundbreaking ceremony for new pedestrian bridge
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. It has been 15 months since a woman from Jasper County was last seen. A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to...
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
KLTV
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
KLTV
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. On Wednesday, January 12, the Palestine Police Department says they received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student at Palestine High School. During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, band director Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020. The student has now graduated from the high school.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Comments / 1