Tyler, TX

KLTV

Multiple Tyler parks vandalized, city looking for those responsible

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Tyler Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for vandalizing several Tyler parks. In the last month, multiple Tyler parks have had bathroom urinals, sinks, and toilets smashed. As well as equipment that’s been sprayed with graffiti. “It’s...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview’s emergency siren system needs glitches ironed out

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lauren Thompson Search Update

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge in 2023. It’s going to slow traffic, but the City of Longview thinks the wait will be worth it. The railroad overpass at High and Nelson streets in Longview is about to have an overhaul. And the State of Texas will foot the bill for a rebuilt bridge.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. On Wednesday, January 12, the Palestine Police Department says they received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student at Palestine High School. During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, band director Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020. The student has now graduated from the high school.
PALESTINE, TX

