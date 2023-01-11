ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Heavy rain, severe storms, damaging wind possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a few clouds mixing in with sunshine today, but dry conditions will hold with afternoon readings inching up to the upper 50s to lower 60s. TODAY: Dry and mild, mixed clouds and sunshine. THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day, more rain. MLK WEEKEND: Looks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy rain, strong storms possible Thursday after two dry, mild days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average for early January. TODAY: Dry and mild, mixed clouds and sunshine. THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day, more rain. MLK WEEKEND: Looks dry, chilly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First snow chances this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High speed pursuit leads to wreck, charges for Charlotte man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man crashed his motorcycle after reaching speeds of more than 150 miles-an-hour on I-85 after he was being pursued by deputies, according to Rowan Co. deputies. According to the report, Christopher Serrano, 29, was spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on the interstate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
GASTONIA, NC
addictedtovacation.com

20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina

Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FAA system outage impacting flights nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration says its flight personnel alert system is not processing updates after an outage. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services. At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the flight board was showing a lot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man located after going missing from Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have located a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that Markowitz showed up at his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Gas prices rising across the Carolinas, analysts say

CHARLOTTE — Gas prices across the Carolinas are rising by the day, according to new numbers from Triple-A. Over the last week, there has been a 13-cent increase in the North Carolinas gas price average. The price for a gallon of gas at a QT in northeast Charlotte is $3.19, which is a similar number at other gas stations across the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte

This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks. Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Medic said two people had serious injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main. Crash involving school bus blocks part of The Plaza in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC

