ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady

By Reyna Preciado
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYmxD_0kANNeLh00

One Facebook group is talking about having an Umbrella Walk in her honor. You can look them up at “Umbrella Walk for Lydia Reis.”

The Umbrella Lady was a part of what makes Tucson unique. I only learned about her a few days ago, but many of you have seen her walking around for years. I spoke to a few people today, who called her by her real name: Lydia Reis.

“It was fun to watch her. That’s why she became so famous, I think,” said Wendy Allen.

“An infamous Tucson celebrity,” described Kealy Sotherland.

“It was pretty devastating to think that someone could be that negligent to not pay attention to such an icon,” said Sonny Sotherland.

Many knew Lydia Reis by the umbrellas she carried paired with her Victorian-style dresses. People shared sightings of her on Facebook groups dedicated to her.

She was always walking the streets of Tucson.

“Nobody really knew why she walked, and where she walked when she did. I didn’t find out until speaking with her brother that she lost her family in a car accident and would walk to the cemetery to visit them,” said Wendy Allen.

Back in 2011, Wendy Allen was Lydia's landlord at the Wishing Well Mobile Park in Catalina. She showed me the area where she lived, right off the street to make her walk easier.

Lydia moved out in 2011. Wendy saw her around from time to time, but her living situation was a mystery. She was sad when she heard she passed, but remembers seeing Lydia's passion for fashion in her trailer.

“There were clothes everywhere. She loved the clothes,” Wendy described.

I met Sonny and Kealy while visiting her memorial today. They helped me fill in the gaps of the person they’ve known for over 20 years.

“If she hadn’t spoken to you, or seen you present in your life many times, she would generally not acknowledge you,” said Sonny Sutherland.

Sonny first saw her when he moved here 22 years ago and knew he would love Tucson because of her. His wife Kealy saw her around her whole life and got to know her over time.

“She was very introverted. I always wanted to know more, but also always wanted to respect her boundaries around that,” Kealy said.

They both had seen her less than a week before she passed. Brandi McGrath only knew her from a distance, but she still set up this memorial.

“Hearing she got hit was very emotional for me and a friend of mine who has had conversations with her. And so we came to set up the sign, I’m glad to see that it’s grown,” said Brandi.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

Comments / 7

Zodiac
1d ago

so sad..yes a lasting memorial would be a great remembrance to such an iconic person who probably never knew how much she meant to so many 🙏🙏

Reply
3
Rodney Bohle
1d ago

a lasting memorial rename the street she was killed on. May she rest in the hands of God for ever 🙏✝️

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival

Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Jazz Festival set to return for 10 days of music, fun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Jazz Festival returns Friday, Jan. 13, for 10 days of jazz downtown. Places like The Rialto, Fox Theatre and Hotel Congress are just a few of the places where you can see some of the best jazz artists from around the area.
TUCSON, AZ
cntraveler.com

The Healing Power of Horses

It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

World-class jazz comes to Tucson

Join 100+ musicians for 10 days of jazz, smack dab in the middle of January, at the Tucson Jazz Festival Jan. 13-22. Joshua Redman (winner of the 1991 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition) gets things going on opening day, live at Centennial Hall. Monday the 16th (MLK Day) marks the annual, all-day Downtown Jazz Fiesta at Hotel Congress Plaza featuring Gunhild Carling, Gabriel Ayala, Homero Cerón Latin Jazz Nonet, and Elliot Mason (the festival’s artist-in-residence) among others.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria: A Dining Review

On the last Friday of 2022, Neighbor Roy, grandsons Jon and Morgan, and I eat lunch at Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria on East Spreedway in Tucson. It had good Internet reviews, so I thought we should try it. On the way, the boys kept up a running conversation with Roy,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy