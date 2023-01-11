ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRIS 6 News

New AAP childhood obesity guidelines recommend immediate action

By Michelle Lorenzo
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqtHu_0kANNWEl00

For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidelines for childhood obesity.

To read the new guidelines click here.

The guidelines say treatment for younger children struggling with obesity should involve a focus on behavior and lifestyle changes for an entire family.

"When you look at a lot of families, who have children who are struggling, it's very rare that it's only the child that's struggling. It's often a social issue, or a cultural issue." said Dr. Ann O'Connor, the director of adolescent metabolic and bariatric surgery program for the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

For children 12 and older, the AAP says the use of weight loss medication could be appropriate and considered. The guidelines say teens 13 and older with severe obesity should be evaluated for surgery.

"It used to be often, that those patients would be told wait until they're old enough to make decisions." said Dr. O'Connor. "This is appropriate to seek out help for your child. You wouldn't hesitate to help treat their diabetes or their cancer and we shouldn't hesitate to help treat their obesity."

Taking preventative measures is also encouraged to make sure a child grows to be a healthy adult.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has nutrition education classes. USDA-SNAP Education partially funds the program to deliver no-cost education with hands-on cooking classes and games for children and adults who are eligible.

Alejandra Vasquez a nutrition educator at Coastal Bend Food Bank said, "Eating healthy can taste good even if you're on a budget, or even if, you know like, you don't have the means to go to Natural Grocers and buy something expensive. Something inexpensive under maybe 10 dollars can also be delicious and be very nutritious."

To learn about the program click here.

Nationwide more than 14 Million children and teens live with obesity according to AAP. Overweight and obesity increases a person's risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and other serious medical conditions according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include surgery and weight loss drugs for the 1st time

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity that emphasize early intervention and intensive treatments, The Associated Press reports. The latest update, the group's first in 15 years, recommends weight-loss medications and surgical procedures for children as young as 12 and 13. Per the new guidelines published Monday, doctors should offer FDA-approved weight loss medications to adolescents 12 and older, in addition to recommended lifestyle changes, behavioral counseling, intensive diet, and exercise. Such medications include "orlistat, which blocks fat absorption; semaglutide, which decreases hunger; and metformin, a diabetes drug," per The Wall Street Journal. The AAP...
Reuters

U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 12 years or older for treatment of obesity, which impacts about 14.4 million kids and adolescents in the United States and can lead to serious health complications.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

New guidance: Treat childhood obesity aggressively

Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook shares more.
Briana B.

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
MedicalXpress

How sleep habits can affect weight

About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
iheart.com

Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
labroots.com

Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
WTAJ

The American Academy of Pediatrics updates child obesity guidelines

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for the first time in 15 years on childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. One teen is sharing her story and hopes to reach others who may […]
MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
TODAY.com

New AAP childhood obesity guidance includes medication, surgery: What parents should know

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early and intensive treatment — which includes medications and surgery for some young patients. The new guidance provides more options for children and parents, according to...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes

An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
Medical News Today

Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study

Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission

Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy