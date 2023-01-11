SDSO Deputy charged with stealing from prescription drop-off boxes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A long-time San Diego County Sheriff's deputy charged with burglary and drug possession was scheduled to be released from jail Tuesday evening.

Deputy Cory Richey pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. The deputy district attorney told the judge

Richey was seen removing medications from prescription drop-off boxes.

"Those stem from Mr. Richey accessing one of the patrol stations after hours and essentially fishing out prescription medication out of drop boxes," said Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan.

Richey was jailed on a $250,000 bail, but his attorney argued he's not a flight risk, danger to the community and he has no criminal record.

"He's been a sheriff's deputy and served honorably for 15 years," said defense attorney Earll Pott.

Pott said that time includes two years of medical leave from an injury Richey suffered on the job.

He also argued there was no evidence of distribution or entry into a facility that wasn't a sheriff's department facility.

The deputy d.a. said the investigation is ongoing.

"There is the potential that he was selling. We don't know, that investigation is still ongoing. I am concerned about the quantity of medications that were being taken, if he is an addict in need of residential treatment, the best thing is to release him straight to residential treatment," said Logan.

The judge agreed to release Richey from jail under supervised release with a long list of conditions including checking into a residential treatment center.

There were several family and friends in the courtroom to support the deputy, but they declined to talk to the media.

His preliminary exam is set for January 27th. Richey is suspended without pay from the sheriff's department.

