Beverly Hills, CA

Michelle Williams Brings Ruffled Extravagance in Sheer Dress & Metallic Platforms at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

By Chelsie DeSouza
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Michelle Williams brought ruffles to the 2023 Golden Globes tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband Thomas Kail, Williams who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “The Fabelmans,” posed in an extravagant asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled tiered train.

Her unique piece, with big and bold silhouettes, donned frills with faintly green sparkles and layers that alternated in shape with sheer fabric and light creases. Williams finished her outfit with minimal jewelry, adorning a diamond ring and a simple embellished bracelet.

Kail was also dressed for the occasion in a dapper black suit with a classic black skinny tie.

When it came to footwear, Williams wore equally intricate strappy cutout metallic rose gold sandals that echoed the movement of her dress. The high-shine strappy heels totaling least 4 inches in height, complementing her outfit’s off-white color while not taking attention off her eye-grabbing dress.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety .

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

