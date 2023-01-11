ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Marries Black & Pink in Custom Christian Siriano Tulle Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

By Chelsea Avila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1escUm_0kANMv9100

Quinta Brunson showed up to the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles wearing a custom Christian Siriano gown with hidden heels.

The gown’s strapless mermaid bustier was winded with pink fabric that subtly flocked from within the neckline’s black constructed wiring. Warps of black tulle spun into the gown’s form-fitted silhouette to then unveil a layered dimension of black and pink hues.

Intervals of pink and black tulle accented the train as Brunson posed with only one silver cuff embellished with gems accessorizing the wrist. Fashion stylist Bryon Javar looked to Neil Lane Couture for all of the writers’ silver jewels.

Although her chosen sandals for the award ceremony were not in sight, Brunson’s Instagram page shared that she slipped into a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels to complement her custom Siriano gown. Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman , Dolce and Gabbana and Gucci are amongst the designers Brunson has worn to various press outings. The most recent selection being the white almond-toe Gucci pump she wore for her morning spent with “The View.”

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety .

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals

