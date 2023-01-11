ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rew-online.com

Savanna Announces Two New Leases at 19 West 44th Street

Savanna, a New York City-based real estate investment manager, owner/operator and developer, announced two new leases totaling 8,556 square feet at 19 West 44th Street, an 18-story, 303,000-square-foot office building located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The new leases include the following:. A technology...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom

A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen.  The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location

Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue

COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda

Mayor Eric Adams’ ambitious plan to build half a million homes in New York City received a major boost from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State speech on Tuesday.  Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Jan 10 4:43pm EST by THE CITY In her address — the second […] The post In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

NAI James E. Hanson Helps Three Small Businesses Find Homes in Rutherford, N.J.

NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated three leases at 17 Sylvan Street in Rutherford, N.J. The transactions include a 900-square-foot lease with FL&M Engineering Design & Inspection, a 900-square-foot lease with Robust Living Therapy, LLC, and a 300-square-foot lease with Ingri’s Home Services, LLC. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack, MRSE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, represented the landlord, ETFRO, LLC, in each transaction.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
