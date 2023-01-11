Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
Savanna Announces Two New Leases at 19 West 44th Street
Savanna, a New York City-based real estate investment manager, owner/operator and developer, announced two new leases totaling 8,556 square feet at 19 West 44th Street, an 18-story, 303,000-square-foot office building located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The new leases include the following:. A technology...
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates NYC Represents Riese Organization in New Lease at 416 Eighth Avenue
Lee & Associates NYC announced today that it has represented the Riese Organization in a new 15-year lease with Scores Sports Bar at 416 Eighth Avenue, located directly beside Madison Square Garden and across from the new Moynihan Train Hall. The lease is for a three floor, 9,000 square foot space and Scores Sports Bar will move in immediately.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom
A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen. The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
rew-online.com
Walker & Dunlop’s NY Capital Markets Team Closed Nearly $300 Million in December
Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s New York Capital Markets team ended the year strong, securing financing up and down the capital stack and closing four deals totaling nearly $300 million. The team, led by Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, and Mo Beler, provides the expertise and relationships...
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
Eater
Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023
The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to convert offices into housing for as many as 40,000 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her goal of 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. In downstate areas, Hochul’s target is for the housing stock to grow by […]
JetBlue Announces New Routes, All Out For Sale Starting Today
JetBlue Announces New Routes, All Out For Sale Starting Today. JetBlue announced that a variety of new routes launching this year are on sale starting today. The new route are mainly out of the New York area, but also Boston and Los Angeles. “The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us...
rew-online.com
60 GUILDERS PURCHASES 211-UNIT WILLIAMSBURG APARTMENT BUILDING PORTFOLIO FOR $143MM
On December 22nd, 2022, a joint venture between affiliates of 60 Guilders and Stockbridge successfully closed on the purchase of three rental apartment buildings located at 205 North 9th Street, 220 North 10th Street, and 225 North 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. $143,350,000. Rabsky Group, which developed the properties in...
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda
Mayor Eric Adams’ ambitious plan to build half a million homes in New York City received a major boost from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State speech on Tuesday. Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Jan 10 4:43pm EST by THE CITY In her address — the second […] The post In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda appeared first on W42ST.
This New York City Restaurant Is Worth The Drive From Upstate
If you're looking for a reason to go to New York City for dining, this one restaurant is pretty unique and worth the drive. Enoteca Maria on it's face value is an Italian restaurant. However, some nights you might not get Italian on the menu. Also, the menu changes almost every single day:
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Helps Three Small Businesses Find Homes in Rutherford, N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated three leases at 17 Sylvan Street in Rutherford, N.J. The transactions include a 900-square-foot lease with FL&M Engineering Design & Inspection, a 900-square-foot lease with Robust Living Therapy, LLC, and a 300-square-foot lease with Ingri’s Home Services, LLC. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack, MRSE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, represented the landlord, ETFRO, LLC, in each transaction.
NYC nurses to end strike after hospital deals reached
The nurse strikes at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx were set to end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
