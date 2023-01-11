Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
Brad Pitt Is a Clean-Cut Hunk at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Hottest Photos
Forever a Hollywood heartthrob! Brad Pitt turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globes — but he avoided posing for pics on the red carpet. The 59-year-old actor was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, sitting near Babylon costar Margot Robbie during the awards show. At one point during the […]
Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA
A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
Allure
Jenna Ortega Showed Up to the Golden Globes In the Least Wednesday Addams Look Possible
For her first Golden Globe Award ceremony, Jenna Ortega relinquished her usual dark hues for a smoky rose-colored Gucci gown with head-to-toe pleats and an alluring eye makeup look with white eyeliner placed along her bottom lash line. The 80th Annual Golden Globes kicked off award season on January 10,...
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack
Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a wardrobe malfunction that she switched into a pregnancy fashion hack.
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenna Ortega Gave Her "Wolf Cut" a '90s Twist at the Golden Globes
All eyes have been on Jenna Ortega recently, and tonight was no exception. The "Wednesday" actor popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet draped in a cutout Gucci dress, looking like a total goddess. And while we couldn't help but notice the outfit was a complete 180 from the black-and-white-themed "Wednesday" looks we've gotten used to seeing, our eyes were glued to her hair.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0