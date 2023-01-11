Landmark Properties Completes Record-Breaking Year with $10.4B Assets Under Management and $4.7B Annual Transaction Volume

Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
The biggest investing trends to bet on in 2023
2022 was the worst year for the stock market since the Great Recession. Even though we’re continuing to operate in uncertainty, there’s hope for investors seeking positive returns in 2023. Fortune’s Quarterly Investment Guide, released this morning, shows that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
salestechstar.com
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
argusjournal.com
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on January 17th, 2023
Charlotte, North Carolina, January 10, 2023 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST.
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
salestechstar.com
Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year
Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.
mrobusinesstoday.com
flydocs extends long-term digital records management contract with Gulf Air
Gulf Air and flydocs have had a long-standing partnership for over five years where flydocs has been providing a software service to support Gulf Air to manage their assets and lease returns. flydocs, the asset management solution provider for the aviation industry, has announced it has signed an extended agreement...
actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement
actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005650/en/ Embedded offerings platform actyv.ai raises a total of $12Mn in pre-series A funding (Photo: Business Wire) In December 2022 alone actyv.ai’s total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for enterprises and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company partners with over 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers are onboard the platform.
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
thebossmagazine.com
Artificial Intelligence is Becoming a Vital Component of Commercial Real Estate – Here’s Why
In the pursuit of efficiency, many industries are rushing to adopt and implement artificial intelligence (AI) tools so that all sorts of processes can be automated and improved. For commercial real estate (CRE) developers, AI is an especially hot topic. And we’re not just talking about the potential it holds...
massdevice.com
Titan Medical meets with strategic buyers and investors as surgical robot developer considers its future
Titan Medical (Nasdaq:TMDI) met with potential buyers of the surgical robotics company this week in San Francisco. The Toronto-based medical device developer has been considering the best options for investors and the company’s Enos surgical robot. Facing delisting of its stock from the Nasdaq exchange due to its low price last year, Titan Medical announced a strategic review in November and furloughed staff in December.
itsecuritywire.com
Viktoria Ruubel Enters Veriff As Managing Director Of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
