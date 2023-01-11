Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
Dziedzic, DFLers want to ‘ban the box’ for Minnesota boards and commissions
Minnesota has been considered a leader in one specific criminal justice reform known as ‘ban the box.’. In 2009, it was just the second state in the nation to prohibit public employers from including a criminal history question on initial job application forms. Then, in 2013, private employers were added to the law, a provision enacted with bipartisan support.
Tax relief bill gets Minnesota governor's 1st signature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed his first bill of the 2023 session Thursday, legislation to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week with Democrats now controlling both chambers of the Legislature. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also expected to hit the governor’s desk soon. The tax conformity bill sailed through both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Officials said it needed to be signed into law by Friday so that tax forms and software could be updated in time for the filing season, which opens Jan. 23. “This is the way the Legislature’s supposed to work,” Walz said at a signing ceremony.
ktoe.com
Walz to sign bill aligning MN tax laws to federal changes
Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature — bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws (called “tax conformity”). Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans....
patriotnewsmn.com
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
KIMT
Watch: Minnesota leaders will hear legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis
Is legalized marijuana coming to Minnesota? Minnesota House of Representatives Commerce Committee will hear legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis today at 1 p.m. You can watch it here:
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices. The governor made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he consulted with experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence in making the decision to issue an executive order.
northernnewsnow.com
Rodger Reinert expected to announce bid for Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, MN-- Former City Councilor and State Senator Roger is expected to announce Thursday morning his candidacy for the 2023 Duluth Mayoral Election. Reinert is set to make the announcement at 11:00 am Thursday at the Piedmont Heights Community Club. Reinert previously served as a Duluth City Councilor from 2004-2009...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
mprnews.org
MN House panel weighs driver's licenses for unauthorized immigrants
A Minnesota House committee will hear a bill Tuesday that would make the 81,000 Minnesotans lacking permanent legal status here eligible to pass a knowledge and driving test and obtain a state driver's license. In 2003, then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty barred the state from issuing driver's licenses to unauthorized immigrants. Since...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
ktoe.com
Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly in the opening days of the legislative session to work around Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature in his first term. Four constitutional amendments primarily supported by Republicans could be put before voters as...
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
northernnewsnow.com
NLX supporters think railway project can become reality this year
DULUTH, MN -- A bill that would fund the Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger railway between Duluth and the Twin Cities, is once again on its way through the Minnesota legislature. The project has been the subject of controversy for years now, with opponents calling it a waste of...
northernnewsnow.com
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota ranked as second best state to raise a family
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Minnesota is the second best state to raise a family according to a recent WalletHub study. Minnesota’s top ranking is based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness including quality of health, safety,...
