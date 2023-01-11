Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods
A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms
Golden Globe nominee Kevin Costner, star of "Yellowstone," revealed that he would not be attending the awards ceremony due to flooding from rainstorms in Los Angeles County.
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
How Eddie Murphy is getting revenge on the Oscars — with a major Golden Globe
If there’s one awards show the unpredictable Eddie Murphy will not defect, it’s likely to be the 80th annual Golden Globes, happening Tuesday. Airing live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 8 p.m. EST, the Globes this year honor Eddie Murphy with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Given out since 1952, it pays tribute to career excellence. With a resume that boasts “Trading Places,” “Coming to America,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and the recent streaming smash “Dolemite is my Name,” Murphy’s got that covered. “Eddie’s incredible range as an artist and the universal appeal of his body of work...
Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
Regina Hall Announces Kevin Costner’s 2023 Golden Globes Win, Mocks the Reason for His Absence: ’He’s Stuck in Santa Barbara, Let’s Pray Everyone’
A little roast to go with that win. Kevin Costner won a 2023 best actor Golden Globe for his role in Yellowstone, but presenter Regina Hall couldn’t help but poke fun at his current situation. Minutes before the 80th annual awards show began on Tuesday, January 10, the Field of Dreams star, 67, shared a […]
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
How to watch the Golden Globes in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2023 awards season kicks off on Jan. 10 with the Golden Globes. Following its notable absence from television in...
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Golden Globes Best Bits: Jerrod Carmichael vs. Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy's Advice
The Golden Globes 2023 celebrated the finest movies and TV from the past year, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans among the winners. The speeches also provided a few laughs and notable moments -- including Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson getting starstruck, Jerrod Carmichael telling it how it is and Eddie Murphy's three priceless pieces of advice.
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor Golden Globe for 'Yellowstone' Role After Revealing Why He Couldn't Be There
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
Kevin Costner Reveals CA Floods Caused Him & Wife To Skip 2023 Golden Globes: ‘No One Is Sadder Than Us’
Kevin Costner, 67, and his wife Christine Baumgartner, 48, would have surely made an impact on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, but the massive flooding in Southern California prevented them from doing so. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role as John Dutton III in Yellowstone, took to Instagram to reveal he wouldn’t be attending the ceremony and expressed disappointment as he apologized to his fans.
