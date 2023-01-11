Read full article on original website
Drivers beware: Lower speed limit on Glenburnie Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — New speed limit changes are coming to one of New Bern's busiest intersections and drivers may want to slow down. It’s a change that doesn’t sit well with some drivers. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2023, the speed limit on a section of...
Young Right Whale spotted in Morehead City found dead days later
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — An endangered whale species spotted in Eastern North Carolina has been found dead- This comes just weeks after a Humpback Whale was found dead near Cape Lookout. Now, the dead whales have people wondering why?. Daniel Griffee was boating when he said the whale...
Two men arrested in Beaufort County on trafficking charges
Two eastern North Carolina men, Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker, are behind bars after complaints about the distribution of Fentanyl led to their arrest. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville.
Endangered whale found dead near Morehead City
The body of an endangered whale was found near Morehead City over the weekend. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, on January 7, 2023, a male North Atlantic right whale calf was documented dead near Morehead City, North Carolina. Response teams recovered the carcass and conducted a necropsy.
NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
Emergency services respond to Carteret Community College
North Carolina — According to Carteret Community College officials, several emergency services responded to a situation on January 12th, 2023. Campus security reportedly received alerts that three students were in “distress”. Security requested emergency services as an extra precaution and the students were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
Shriner's Building sale complete; deal includes waterfront lot
The sale of the Shriner's Building in downtown New Bern has been completed. Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges confirmed that the $6 million sale included the waterfront lot across the street from the Shriner's Building. Hodges also confirmed the sale includes any and all of the Shriner's property. Craven County...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
FAA computer glitch impacts airlines across Eastern Carolina
North Carolina — On January 11th, 2023, flights across the US were impacted by a Federal Aviation Administration computer glitch. That morning, the FAA said the system failed, and normal air traffic operations resumed around 9 AM. NewsChannel12 checked in with the Pitt-Greenville airport, OAJ, and the New Bern...
Man arrested after ongoing illegal drug investigation, under $50,000 bond
A man is in jail after being out on bond due to Craven County Sheriff's deputies finding illegal drugs during a search. Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the selling of a controlled substance.
Bear spotted in Craven County backyard
NEW BERN, Craven County — A bear and its cub were spotted in the Brices Creek area of Craven County. We're told the bears were spotted after some fresh suet was put out for backyard birds. The homeowners say they've seen bears in their yard before, but never this late in the Winter season. Den entry for winter hibernation is generally between November and sometimes at late as January.
East Carteret's Baker honored for 1,000th career point
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Shamel Baker, of East Carteret's boys basketball team, reached a milestone in the Mariners' 74-34 blowout victory over Northside of Beaufort County. Baker is a 6', 165-pound junior guard on the team. He was joined in the commemoration by his mother and head coach Daniel...
