NEW BERN, Craven County — A bear and its cub were spotted in the Brices Creek area of Craven County. We're told the bears were spotted after some fresh suet was put out for backyard birds. The homeowners say they've seen bears in their yard before, but never this late in the Winter season. Den entry for winter hibernation is generally between November and sometimes at late as January.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO