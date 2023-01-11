Read full article on original website
Robert Plant Reveals Why Led Zeppelin Allowed Jack Black to Use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock
Jack Black begged Led Zeppelin to let them use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock,’ and Robert Plant found the idea intriguing
Jeff Beck death: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons among rockers paying tribute: 'Band of brothers'
Fellow musicians reacted to the death of legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck from meningitis on Tuesday, calling him a "friend" and "one of the greats."
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
BBC
Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes
Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Led Zeppelin: The Singer Tapped to Replace Robert Plant Had the ‘Dumbest Answer’ to a Simple Question
The singer tapped to join Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones gave the self-professed “dumbest answer of all time” when asked a simple question.
Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Was Not a Great Frontman According to Dee Snider, and We’ve Never Heard a Worse Take
Dee Snider doesn’t believe Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant was a good frontman, and we might not have ever heard a worse music take than that.
Why Robert Plant Doesn’t Relate to His Led Zeppelin Songs Anymore
In a recent interview with Vulture, singer Robert Plant explained why he does not relate to Led Zeppelin's songs as much anymore.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Johnny Cash Used the Same Trick as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page While Recording His Last Album
Johnny Cash used the same trick as Jimmy Page while recording his last album, and other threads connect the two musicians.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Jimmy Page, Dave Davies pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His...
Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears
Plant admitted he'd been feeling "estranged" from the group's best-known song.
Robert Plant Said ‘School of Rock’ Helped Take ‘the Hammer’ to Led Zeppelin’s ‘Myth’
Led Zeppelin songs are notoriously difficult to get the rights to for films. Robert Plant said they were happy to let 'School of Rock' use their song.
guitar.com
Iggy Pop recalls wild meetings with Slash and Duff McKagan: “They arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow”
Iggy Pop has reflected on the wild meetings he once had with Slash and Duff McKagan for their work together on the 1990 album, Brick By Brick. McKagan is featured on his newly released album, Every Loser, but it turns out their long-lived friendship stems from some interesting meetings that occurred at McKagan’s house alongside fellow Guns N’ Roses member, Slash.
‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck
Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
NME
Watch Iggy Pop perform with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer on ‘Kimmel’
Iggy Pop performed a raucous rendition of his single ‘Frenzy‘ alongside Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (January 9) – watch it below. The Godfather of Punk was introduced by host Kimmel as ‘Iggy Pop And The Losers’ before...
Robert Plant Reveals the Most Tolkien-y Led Zeppelin Song
In an interview with Vulture, singer Robert Plant explained what Led Zeppelin song is the most inspired by author J. R. R. Tolkien.
‘He has no equal’ – Howard Kaylan, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, others remember late guitar genius Jeff Beck
(LOOTPRESS) – The world of music was shaken Wednesday upon the unexpected announcement of guitar innovator and instrumental pioneer Jeff Beck. Beck, a highly revered figure in rock music, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday as reported the following evening. LOOTPRESS reached out to singer/songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Howard Kaylan –...
