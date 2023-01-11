ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes

Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
The Independent

Jimmy Page, Dave Davies pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His...
guitar.com

Iggy Pop recalls wild meetings with Slash and Duff McKagan: “They arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow”

Iggy Pop has reflected on the wild meetings he once had with Slash and Duff McKagan for their work together on the 1990 album, Brick By Brick. McKagan is featured on his newly released album, Every Loser, but it turns out their long-lived friendship stems from some interesting meetings that occurred at McKagan’s house alongside fellow Guns N’ Roses member, Slash.
The Independent

‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck

Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
