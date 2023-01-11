Read full article on original website
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run
A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
One dead, two others injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at least three guns were recovered from the scene and one suspect remains at-large.
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022. Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing...
kvsc.org
Rare Opportunity: Tours of the Stearns County Jail & Law Enforcement Center Facilities
Stearns County is giving you an opportunity to explore what may be a curious location, the Stearns County Jail. They’re giving residents a rare opportunity to tour the Stearns County Jail and Law Enforcement Center. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
Man accused of leading police on chase that resulted in Leneal Frazier’s death has been arrested
The 20-year-old man accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now in custody. James Jones-Drain was arrested Tuesday on multiple outstanding warrants, including homicide, robbery, fleeing in a motor vehicle and vehicle theft, according to court documents.
Missing person alert - Dylan James Sam
The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Dylan James Sam, born June 8, 1975. Sam was last seen on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sam was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal strip and red tennis shoes. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sam, please contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.
Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.The incident is under investigation.
Police ask for help identifying man found in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a man found last week in north Minneapolis. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man was found near the 3200 block of Fourth Street North on Friday, Jan. 6. The post went on to say that the man appeared to have injuries to his head, and that he couldn't identify himself.
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring. Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested.
Police: Temporary lockdown at Southdale Mall prompted by 'accidental' gunshot
EDINA, Minn. — Half of the Southdale Mall in Edina went on lockdown Monday after a firearm reportedly went off inside the building around noon. According to Edina Police, investigators believe the shots were from an "accidental discharge." Officers located a blood trail inside the mall but did not...
