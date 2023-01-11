ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

Bring Me The News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022. Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing...
EXCELSIOR, MN
KARE 11

Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Missing person alert - Dylan James Sam

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Dylan James Sam, born June 8, 1975. Sam was last seen on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sam was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal strip and red tennis shoes. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sam, please contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police ask for help identifying man found in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a man found last week in north Minneapolis. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man was found near the 3200 block of Fourth Street North on Friday, Jan. 6. The post went on to say that the man appeared to have injuries to his head, and that he couldn't identify himself.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!

The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring. Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

