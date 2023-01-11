ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'

Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase

Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team

Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy