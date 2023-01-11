Read full article on original website
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.
NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
Chicago Bears mock draft 2023: Building around Justin Fields in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It provides them with an opportunity to
Brian T Smith Breaks Down The Texans Disastrous Press Conference
Brian T Smith Breaks Down The Texans Disastrous Press Conference
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
Bears GM Addresses Taking a QB With Draft’s No. 1 Pick
He was asked if Fields is ‘your guy’ but didn’t give a direct yes or no.
Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President
Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team
Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
