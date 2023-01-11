ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Gary Riley
2d ago

emergency services already complaining calls to homeless encampments are too much....Maybe govt should spend to increase service capacity.Funny....as economy crumbles...folks are relying more and more on the govt..like housing issues creating the homeless problem..we are becoming a socialist state supported by the wealthy...🤔

Scott C.
2d ago

Sure glad that our county and cities decided to go along with the Fire Department consolidated services processes after taxing homeowners for their services - should be under the City Fire Department budgets and not Regional districts - use to be able to depend on other town or cities to provide medical ambulance coverage - My insurance carrier Requires me to travel to Tacoma from Puyallup or pay $800 for ambulance - so I find it cost effective I drive myself every time - Love that "Affordable Care" where KMR has been making a great $$$ cow until costs went up and the Execs want their bonuses - so they cut 100+ heads!?!

Neither here nor there
1d ago

since they are now mainly used to service encampments, I vote to no longer put my money into this as I am not one of their protected clients/citizens.

lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Two Lewis County Deaths Linked to Influenza

Two deaths of Lewis County residents that occurred the week of Dec. 25, 2022, have been linked to influenza, according to county Health Officer Dr. Joe Wiley. The residents are not being named by the county. Both were over 65 years old and both had “underlying health conditions,” according to a news release. Meja Handlen, director of Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, told The Chronicle it took a few weeks for the deaths’ links to influenza to be confirmed.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
lhsledger.org

Major airport in Pierce County?

There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

How did FAA nationwide ground stop affect Sea-Tac Airport?

SEATAC, Wash. — Air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the U.S. after a critical overnight system outage forced all domestic departures to pause until Wednesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet just before 6 a.m. that the agency lifted its nationwide ground stop that caused...
SEATAC, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Leesa Manion the first woman, person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion was sworn in as the King County prosecutor Monday afternoon. She takes over the position from Dan Satterberg, who held the position for 15 years. Manion is the first woman and person of color to hold the office in King County. She is also the first Korean American woman to be elected prosecuting attorney in the United States, she said Monday. She was awarded special recognition from the Korean Prosecutor's Association to mark the occasion.
KING COUNTY, WA
