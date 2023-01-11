Two deaths of Lewis County residents that occurred the week of Dec. 25, 2022, have been linked to influenza, according to county Health Officer Dr. Joe Wiley. The residents are not being named by the county. Both were over 65 years old and both had “underlying health conditions,” according to a news release. Meja Handlen, director of Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, told The Chronicle it took a few weeks for the deaths’ links to influenza to be confirmed.

