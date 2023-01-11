Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
Related
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas executes ex-officer who hired two people to kill wife
HUNTSVILLE — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994 fatal...
cbs19.tv
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall
HUMBLE - An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom. The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard to...
Update: murder suspect arrested with assistance of Hempstead PD, College Station PD report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The College Station Police Department has issued an update for a man wanted for murder in relation to a homicide investigation. CSPD report that the Hempstead Police Department has assisted with the arrest of 17-year-old Censear Solomon, who recently had a warrant issued for his capture.
Farah Fratta family members to witness tonight's execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
Matthew Edgar transferred to Houston County prison unit
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove information that did not meet our reporting standards. We regret the error. HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who previously made the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been moved to a Houston County prison. According to online Texas Department of […]
Bryan College Station Eagle
One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide
The College Station Police Department announced on social media it apprehended one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham, was is in custody at 5:15 p.m., the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Texas 21 near Bryan on Tuesday night
One man was killed in a five-vehicle crash caused by an 18-wheeler that struck a convoy of vehicles Tuesday night outside of Bryan on Texas 21 between OSR and F.M. 50, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m....
Bryan College Station Eagle
2 killed during 3-vehicle crash in Grimes County on Tuesday
A Madisonville teenager was one of two people killed during a three-vehicle accident in Grimes County on Texas 90 near County Road 409 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. DPS officials said a truck...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
theadvocate.com
Before troopers opened fire, man toting $2.5m in cocaine begged for death, video shows
In a chaotic scene, a man accused of toting $2.5 million in cocaine while leading police on a high-speed chase last month begged to be shot after crashing his car and engaging troopers in a standoff beside Interstate 10, new video shows. "Please kill me," the man said as he...
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands mourns passing of ‘larger than life’ lawyer, philanthropist Jim Blair
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When talking about Jim Blair — longtime lawyer and philanthropist of The Woodlands — the phrase “larger than life” often comes up. “People talk about Jim’s love for life, which was as big as Texas….
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
Comments / 0