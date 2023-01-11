ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas executes ex-officer who hired two people to kill wife

HUNTSVILLE — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994 fatal...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
cbs19.tv

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION

A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide

The College Station Police Department announced on social media it apprehended one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham, was is in custody at 5:15 p.m., the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Texas 21 near Bryan on Tuesday night

One man was killed in a five-vehicle crash caused by an 18-wheeler that struck a convoy of vehicles Tuesday night outside of Bryan on Texas 21 between OSR and F.M. 50, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m....
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2 killed during 3-vehicle crash in Grimes County on Tuesday

A Madisonville teenager was one of two people killed during a three-vehicle accident in Grimes County on Texas 90 near County Road 409 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. DPS officials said a truck...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX

