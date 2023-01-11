ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries

By Steven Hirschfield
iontb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Elderly Retiree
1d ago

Crazy world we're living in...brother against brother, fathers killing the whole family, mothers killing kids, strangers killing strangers and there's no end in sight except THE END.

Reply(1)
9
I said what I said
1d ago

Brothers.. should be them both against the world!! That’s what I teach my 9 and 10 year old!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that an 81-year-old man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East when two vans collides. The first van, drive by a man in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
HOMOSASSA, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy