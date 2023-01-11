Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries

Read full article on original website
Elderly Retiree
1d ago
Crazy world we're living in...brother against brother, fathers killing the whole family, mothers killing kids, strangers killing strangers and there's no end in sight except THE END.
Reply(1)
9
I said what I said
1d ago
Brothers.. should be them both against the world!! That’s what I teach my 9 and 10 year old!
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 187 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
fox13news.com
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two vans collide head-on in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Arcadia man died, and two others suffered serious injuries after two vans collided head-on in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East around 2:04 PM. FHP said one van, driven...
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that an 81-year-old man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East when two vans collides. The first van, drive by a man in...
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
One Person Seriously Injured In Crash On University Parkway In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has severe bodily injuries. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will
fox13news.com
Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.
FHP now searching for two suspects potentially involved in hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) now believes there may have been two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Stolen car chase ends after attempted carjacking at Ben T. Davis Beach
A stolen car chase ended Wednesday after the suspect attempted to carjack someone at a boat ramp in Tampa.
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Comments / 7