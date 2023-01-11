ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
The Independent

Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat

Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
The Independent

China finally eases rules for travellers after three years of severe Covid controls

China has dropped almost all the Covid testing and quarantine rules that have made travel to the People’s Republic so difficult over the past three years.The general requirement to spend days in a government quarantine centre followed by self-isolation in a hotel or home setting has been lifted.At the same time, Chinese citizens are now allowed to travel abroad for leisure.But with the exception of the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, tourists are not yet allowed in.These are the key questions and answers.Which foreigners are allowed into mainland China?Family members of Chinese citizens (or someone with a...
Reuters

China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy