China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
China’s ‘wolf warrior’ foreign affairs spokesperson moved to new role
Zhao Lijian's shift to low-profile department seen by some as a sign of Beijing softening its diplomatic strategy
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
In the Middle East, America’s security stick is no match for China’s carrots
In a fractured world, China’s message of unification may find more takers than the “us vs them” and “democracy vs autocracy” binary approach of the U.S.
China imposes transit curbs for S.Korea, Japan; WHO voices concern over data
BEIJING/GENEVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation said a lack of data was making it challenging to help China manage the risks of a COVID-19 surge over the Lunar New Year holiday, as the world's second-largest economy reopens after three years of isolation.
Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat
Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
Tokyo lodges protest after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
China finally eases rules for travellers after three years of severe Covid controls
China has dropped almost all the Covid testing and quarantine rules that have made travel to the People’s Republic so difficult over the past three years.The general requirement to spend days in a government quarantine centre followed by self-isolation in a hotel or home setting has been lifted.At the same time, Chinese citizens are now allowed to travel abroad for leisure.But with the exception of the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, tourists are not yet allowed in.These are the key questions and answers.Which foreigners are allowed into mainland China?Family members of Chinese citizens (or someone with a...
China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong urged the British government to stop its "so-called half-yearly report on Hong Kong", state media reported on Friday.
China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.
COVID infected Chinese tourist caught in South Korea after fleeing quarantine center
A Chinese man was able to evade South Korean authorities for two days after fleeing mandatory quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.
With few entry tests, Southeast Asia may gain most from China's travel revival
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s tourist economies are set to be leading beneficiaries of China’s scrapping of travel bans as they have steered clear of the COVID-19 tests before entry that Europe, Japan and the United States have imposed on Chinese visitors.
