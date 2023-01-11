Read full article on original website
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Treshaun Ward's transfer is Kansas State's biggest statement of portal era
If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.
Oklahoma State Football Defensive Coordinator Search Hot Board: 2.0
Oklahoma State football is in search of a new defensive coordinator again after Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday. GoPokes247 put together a hot board of potential candidates that will be updated throughout the process. Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
