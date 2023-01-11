ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed

By Craig Cheatham
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ7i7_0kANKsHa00

Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022 , was elected to the Covington school board last November, just six months after the district's superintendent refused to renew her teaching contract.

Edelen "demonstrated a lack of professionalism; poor work ethic and work attitude; lack of respect for co-workers; as well as failure or inability to follow established policies and procedures" as a teacher at Holmes Middle School during the 2021-22 school year, according to a May 18, 2022 letter Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison wrote to Edelen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z06DU_0kANKsHa00 Covington Independent Public Schools
Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison

In his letter, Garrison wrote that the 24-year-old failed to complete records on time, disrespected her principal and used sick leave for a personal trip to Washington.

Edelen claimed her principal knew she was going to use sick time for the trip and approved it. She provided Garrison with what she said proved it.

"It appears that you have been provided with a significant amount of false information," Edelen wrote in her response to Garrison.

She added that Garrison's letter was "at best, an inaccurate representation of my work ethic, attitude, respect for others, and my following of procedures, and, at worst, an attempt to slanderously discredit an educator with whom you disagree, with manipulated and false information to substantiate a non-renewal."

Now, Edelen is one of five elected Covington school board members that as a body have "direct supervisory responsibility for the district superintendent," according to the Kentucky School Boards Association .

At Thursday's school board meeting, Jerome Bowles, the president of the NKY NAACP, told urged new members to continue to put service before self.

"Whatever the self-interest or self-issues or past relationship issues that may have existed in the past, don't let those highlight your perspective of the future," Bowles said.

He was the only person who addressed the board during the public comment period.

Earlier on Thursday, Edelen made comments on public Facebook posts of WCPO's initial story about Garrison not renewing her teaching contract.

She wrote that Garrison's claims in his letter to her "are FALSE and are an attempt to discredit me."

Edelen's personnel file contained positive reviews of her job performance, including one from the end of the 2021-22 school year right before her contract wasn't renewed.

The review described her as "positive," "highly-structured" and an "asset to the staff."

The evaluator recommended renewing her contract.

In a letter to her principal, Edelen wrote that she felt "blindsided" by the decision to not renew her contract.

"Why would someone be non-renewed who is recommended for rehire in a district that is consistently needing teachers?", Edelen commented on Facebook.

Edelen also claimed the I-Team's story was "untrue," even though our reporting quoted directly from her public personnel records.

"This piece was about generating clicks, rather than telling the truth," Edelen wrote. "My title as Miss Kentucky was used without permission by me as a way to get clicks for this reporter."

Edelen declined the I-Team's request to answer questions earlier this week and again on Thursday.

Calls for unity at Covington school board meeting

In a statement she released after the school board meeting, Edelen said the allegations Garrison made are "false and unsubstantiated as evidenced by (her) personnel file." Garrison's letter and Edelen's response can be found at the bottom of this story, along with some of the examples she provided.

"I am proud of my work at Holmes Middle School and am confident that my very positive performance reviews provide the more accurate picture of my time with the school district," the statement says. "I love teaching, I love children, and I remain grateful for the opportunity I had to teach in Covington."

CIPS said in a statement it does not publicly comment on personnel matters.

"We value the unique talents and perspectives that each elected board official brings to the table, and as District employees we are excited to work with the Board as a team in furtherance of the educational mission of the School District," the statement says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGf4Q_0kANKsHa00 Ray Pfeffer
Former Covington school board member Jerry Avery

"I don't know if the voters had all the information that was involved, but they elected her," former Covington school board member Jerry Avery said. "It's just an issue her and the superintendent are going to have to work through."

Avery, who said he's a strong supporter of the superintendent, lost the November election for the Covington school board. He said he didn't vote for Edelen, but still wants her and the board to be successful.

"I wish her well," he said.

In a brief phone conversation on Tuesday, Covington school board member Stephen Gastright said that "currently" he didn't "have any concerns" about Edelen's ability to be impartial when dealing with the superintendent.

After the board meeting, School Board President Tom Haggard also declined our request for an interview.


Records from Covington Inde... by WCPO 9 News

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools

The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
1017thepoint.com

RHS STUDENTS NOW MUST REMAIN OUT UNTIL JANUARY 30

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School students have been learning remotely this week after a water pipe burst over Christmas break. Originally, that online learning was only supposed to take place this week. But now, it’s been extended for a much longer period of time. RCS issued a statement Tuesday saying that the most recent battery of testing regarding moisture management has revealed that Richmond High School is yet to thoroughly dry out. Now, students won’t return to in-person instruction until January 30. 90,000 gallons of water flooded the second-floor math hallway. Parts of the first floor were also affected.
RICHMOND, IN
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in

Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
COVINGTON, KY
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Times Gazette

Judge orders 4 children removed from parents

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
Fox 19

Alert issued for missing Northern Kentucky man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy