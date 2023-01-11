ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen boys basketball holds off furious final-minute rally to beat Edgewood, 73-70

By Anthony Maluso, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Aberdeen's Artarus Brown, right, sprints up the court with Edgewood's Jahmir Corprew staying close on defense during the second half of Tuesday's game. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Aberdeen boys basketball raced back on defense in the final 12 seconds, clinging to a two-point lead. The 13-point advantage it held minutes earlier was gone, and it was forced to defend a potential game-tying — or game-winning — shot from Edgewood.

But the best way to defend a shot is to make sure it never gets off.

Tyseaun Rodgers and Tylan Bass converged on Edgewood’s Kam Rankin as soon as he crossed half court, knocking the ball loose with Rodgers eventually coming up with it. Bass added another foul shot and the Eagles held on for a 73-70 victory.

“We knew we were going to have to give everything we had today,” Aberdeen coach William Jones said. “I think we got the lead and the boys got a little excited, a little complacent. Then we had to struggle at the end; we had to fight and hold on at the end. But we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

Before the late-game chaos, Aberdeen’s Kenny Hunter collected a defensive rebound and raced the length of the floor for a layup to put the Eagles up 10 with 1:23 left.

But Edgewood forced a series of turnovers and made several clutch shots. John Billy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Rams within 71-66 with 32 seconds left. After the Eagles kicked the ball out of bounds, Trent Alexander scored in the paint five seconds later.

The Eagles couldn’t get inbound the ball cleanly and turned it over again. Alexander got open inside again for a layup to get the Rams within a point with 21 seconds left.

But Rodgers made the foul shot and the Eagles defense finally clamped down to seal the win.

“They got to one, we just had to lock in and trust each other so we could close out the game,” Bass said. “We just wanted to play honest defense, don’t get any calls, no fouls so they could possibly tie it up.”

Despite his team’s furious comeback, Edgewood coach Terry Maczko felt the final possession was a microcosm of the night.

“Edgewood was its own worst enemy,” he said. “We did not take care of the basketball, and it wasn’t because they were forced turnovers for the most part, it was unforced turnovers. We were fundamentally unsound and we weren’t coached well. Because that was not a very good performance, from top to bottom.”

For Aberdeen (8-4), the victory comes after a cold stretch. The Eagles had lost two of three since returning from the holiday break.

“We lost good games to good teams, but it just feels good to get another win,” Bass said. “We’re going to keep playing hard. We didn’t get down on ourselves after we lost, we just kept working hard in the gym.”

Bass was the catalyst, finishing with 22 points. He scored 10 in the third quarter, many coming off long outlet passes.

“He’s been outstanding. This whole year, he’s just stepped up,” Jones said of Bass. “I think he’s one of the better guards in the whole state. [On Monday] against Parkville, he had 31 points, against a team that’s the best public school team in the state. He’s a leader.”

Aberdeen led by two at halftime and just three late in the third after a fast-break dunk from Edgewood’s Dre Maxwell. But the Eagles can put up a lot of points quickly and closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 10-point lead into the fourth.

“It allows for some defensive lapses, some mistakes, but when we shoot the ball, good things happen,” Jones said. “Luckily we got the lead because we had to hold on at the end.”

Artarus Brown backed Bass with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Darion Parris added 14 points and Hunter finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists for Aberdeen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
mdlottery.com

Baltimore Pizza Worker Rolling in the Dough after $25,000 Pick 5 Win

Baltimore resident Darryl Mason celebrates his $25,000 Pick 5 win. Lucky numbers help him take home top prize on $.50 wager. Darryl Mason is still trying to take in the fact that his Pick 5 ticket from the Jan. 6 evening drawing made him $25,000 richer. The Baltimore man came to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize with a big smile on his face.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket

WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Someone in the Nottingham area will likely have an easier time shaking off those post-Christmas winter blues. Adding the $1 Power Play option to a Powerball ticket tripled a third-tier prize to $150,000 for a lucky player in the Monday, January 9 drawing. Although no one hit the...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires

FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
FALLSTON, MD
iheart.com

The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
techvisibility.com

The latest Information on Payday loan for the Baltimore, Maryland

Every day life is generated entirely away from luck and you may misfortune and you may therefore was of your perform. When we as well as have getting, we believe one thing start getting responsible, but not, lifestyle can still surprise their with the numerous ways. Brand of unexpected situations you prefer us to spend some money i never ever consider i want – however some you to come across they want to spend less which have a day later, the future is sometimes unsure therefore the believed may well never be sufficient. Up coming payday loans inside Baltimore Maryland are located in from have fun with.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Overnight Shooting in Milford

Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
MILFORD, DE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try

Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear and cold Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday sees a very chilly start with temps in the low-to-mid 30s across the Baltimore area. Some might see frost in the morning as they head out. Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday, with lows in the 20s and 30s for tonight.Plenty of mid level clouds today as an upper level disturbance approaches from the northwest. Otherwise dry and seasonable. The weather looks quiet through mid-week with dry weather expected through Wednesday. Clouds return again Wednesday afternoon ahead of a week system moving across the Midwest. Light rain as possible across northern and western part of the state Wednesday night. Rain chances are expected Thursday afternoon and Thursday night associated with a strong airflow pressure and associated with a cold front moving through. Friday morning will see some rain across the mid Atlantic. It could be some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains out west, but all rain in central Maryland, which could linger from Friday into Saturday morning before high-pressure returns early next week in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy