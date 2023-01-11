Jenna Ortega Rocks Gen-Z Style & Gucci At The Golden Globes

Awards season is officially back and kicking off the months-long menagerie of acceptance speeches and red-carpet looks is the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards. These huge award shows usher in the usual A-list crowd of actors, directors and producers but there’s something extra exciting about the nominated newcomers. At the top of our “must watch” list is Jenna Ortega, whose dead-pan stare earned her a nomination for her role as Wednesday in Netflix’s series of the same name in the Best Performance by an Actress in A Television Series—Musical or Comedy category. The TV character is famously goth but Jenna Ortega’s Golden Globes 2023 look went in a totally different direction.

First-time nominee Jenna Ortega wore a nude-colored Gucci dress on the Golden Globes red carpet. The dress featured layered sheer fabric and one of 2023’s biggest formalwear trends, oblique cut-outs which made the look feel youthful. Ortega’s gown also featured long dramatic sleeves—a subtle nod to the witchy vibes in Wednesday.

For jewelry, Jenna Ortega was decked out in Tiffany & Co. jewels. The layered silver necklaces were in line with Gen-Z styling and matched the silver clasps on her Gucci dress perfectly and silver and diamond rings peeked out from under her dramatic sleeves. The jewels sparkled under the Golden Globes stage lights as she took the stage to present multiple awards.

Jenna Ortega ditched Wednesday Adam’s signature braids and opted for a light brown shaggy layered bob instead, complete with fluttery curtain bangs. For makeup, Ortega emphasized her big brown eyes with long fake eyelashes on her top and bottom lash line and white eyeliner rimming the inside of her eyes.

This look was a wonderful hybrid of Jenna Ortega’s personal style and recent red carpet-style. Lately, the actress has been sporting Wednesday Adams-inspired looks for her appearances. Most notably, Ortega wore a goth bride look to the Wednesday premiere, including a black lace Versace gown and matching sheer black veil.

When being interviewed before the show for the E! Live From The Red Carpet show, Jenna Ortega who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage said, “I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled.”

Ortega is part of a substantial group of young Latinas and Latinos nominated this year which include Selena Gomez, Aubrey Plaza and Diego Calva.

While this may be the first major award show appearance for Jenna Ortega, we can expect to see many more in the future based on her current trajectory. If Ortega wins the Golden Globe for her Wednesday performance, she will be the youngest winner in the category.

There is no word yet on if we will be getting a second season of Wednesday but based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction to season one (and the viral TikTok dance that Ortega created) there is certainly an appetite for it.

