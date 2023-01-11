ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Joey Hauser, Michigan State drop No. 18 Wisconsin

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Joey Hauser had 20 points and Tyson Walker added 13 to lift Michigan State to a 69-65 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday night in Madison, Wis.

Jaden Akins added 12 points and A.J. Hoggard scored 10 for Michigan State (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten), which won its seventh straight game.

Steven Crowl had 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2). Chucky Hepburn added 14 points and freshman Connor Essegian had 13.

Hoggard scored on a drive to put the Spartans up 65-63 with 41 seconds left. After Hepburn missed a 3-point jumper, Hoggard hit two free throws to make it 67-63 with 28 seconds remaining.

Max Klesmit’s two free throws brought Wisconsin within 67-65 with 13.5 seconds left. Walker answered with a pair of free throws, as the Spartans finished 16 of 17 from the line.

It marked the Badgers’ second consecutive loss without leading scorer Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds and is dealing with an injured right ankle. The Spartans took advantage for a 33-18 edge on the boards and a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Mady Sissoko posted a game-high 11 rebounds for Michigan State and Hauser added eight.

Hauser, a native of Stevens Point, Wis. who began his career at Marquette, hit a 3-pointer from the top right to cap a 7-0 run and put the Spartans up 61-59 with 2:20 left. Crowl’s jumper on the ensuing possession brought Wisconsin even.

Hoggard’s layup put the Spartans back in front, but Hepburn tied it at 63-63 with a jumper from the top of the key.

Michigan State scored the final five points of the half, holding Wisconsin scoreless over the last 2:50 for a 33-31 lead at the break.

Wisconsin weathered a 1-for-9 shooting stretch and regained the lead at 45-44 on Crowl’s one-hander from the lane with 11:37 left.

–Field Level Media

