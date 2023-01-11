Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students returned to class under increased security at Godby High School Thursday, one day after the school went into a lockdown. Officers on campus were in the double digits, and Godby principal Desmond Cole said parents could expect the same on Friday. The heightened measures come...
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
Ghislaine Maxwell teaching etiquette class in Florida prison: report
The daughter of a British noble spent years parading around parties in New York and London's social scenes before her arrest in 2020. Without a party to attend these days, the 61-year-old has found a way to put her social-climbing experience to good use.
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.
Tallahassee City Commissioner hopes to replace retiring Florida Democratic Party Chair
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Democratic Party is now in need of a new leader. Chairman Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately. Diaz had held the position since after the November 2020 elections. Florida Democrats suffered a demoralizing 2022 election...
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students
Gabe Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
