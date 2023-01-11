ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy