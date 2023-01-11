Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
cre-sources.com
Stiles Sells Building In Prime Location For Near Record
Stiles has closed the $3.3 million sale of a 10,052-square-foot building situated on a 33,723-square-foot lot at 325 SW 26th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The $328 per square foot sale price was among the highest in the airport/port district in the past two years. Stiles Senior Vice President Kimberly Barbar...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
yachtingmagazine.com
The Hargrave ‘Renaissance’ Is for Sale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Hargrave Custom Yachts has listed the 116-foot Renaissance for sale. It’s a 2016 build that’s based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an asking price of $9,475,000.
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
veranda.com
Meet the 21 Creatives Behind This Year’s Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House
The design scene is heating up in South Florida as the industry’s most anticipated event is scheduled to return next month with the sixth-annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County have just announced the distinguished roster of 21 designers and architects who will reimagine 3240 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach’s Northshore neighborhood. We’re on the edge of our seats for the reveal of the reimagined the 7,524-square-foot waterfront estate.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material
Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach woman's flight to best friend's funeral delayed after FAA computer glitch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. on Wednesday after the FAA grounded all flights following a computer glitch.It’s the latest drama for air travel, follIt’s the latest drama for air travel, following Southwest’s meltdown during the holidays. Palm...
HerStory: Automotive executive came south to influence progress in Hillsboro Beach
Charles Stradella, pioneering executive of General Motors Acceptance Corporation, became a resident of Hillsboro Beach in 1962 where his life continued to make an impact. He built what was considered the town’s first single-family home and served for seven years on the town commission beginning in 1966 and was both mayor and vice mayor.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
