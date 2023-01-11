Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Record rains pound California with bigger storm on the way
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The seventh consecutive atmospheric river since Christmas dumped more rain on Northern California on Wednesday, offering little relief for a state already battered by floods, gale force winds, power outages and evacuations of entire towns. Downtown San Francisco recorded a phenomenal 13.6 inches (34.5 cm) of...
Iowa’s ethanol production sets new record, group says
Ethanol plants in Iowa produced an estimated 4.5 billion gallons in 2022 — a new record for the state, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. The association’s estimate is based on survey data, public reports, and other information. It surpasses the state’s 2021 estimated production record of 4.4 billion gallons.
