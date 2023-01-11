ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Bowling Green Business Women announce 2023 president

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Business Women, a local nonprofit founded to empower and uplift women, introduced their new president and presented their annual donation to Glory Baby Ministry. Erin Barber, Bowling Green Business Women’s incoming president, says she is excited about the new opportunities that the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Med Center Health will soon begin management of WKU Health Services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University Health Services and Med Center Health collaboration is coming to fruition just shy of a year of planning. Med Center Health will officially begin management of WKU Health Services this coming Monday, Jan. 16. “Our goal here is to have minimal impact...
WBKO

Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

MLK holiday activities to begin Jan. 11 at SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a federal holiday that marks the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. and is usually observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, the MLK Jr Planning Committee has several events planned, leading up to,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year

GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Todd County awarded emergency funds for road repairs

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $3,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs on two county roads. The two roads to be repaired are Arthur Henderson Road, CR 1234, and will use $2,000,...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street

GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy