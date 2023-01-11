Read full article on original website
WBKO
Bowling Green Business Women announce 2023 president
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Business Women, a local nonprofit founded to empower and uplift women, introduced their new president and presented their annual donation to Glory Baby Ministry. Erin Barber, Bowling Green Business Women’s incoming president, says she is excited about the new opportunities that the...
WBKO
VIDEO: Warren Co. Parks and Recreation hosting ‘Once Upon A Fairytale: My Girl Dance’ Feb. 3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a ‘Once Upon a Fairytale” themed Father-Daughter Dance, Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Micheal Buchanon Park gym. If you would like to register for the dance, visit the...
WBKO
WKU project to serve displaced students among first NASH Catalyst Fund Awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s Resilient Refugee Program, an initiative to serve displaced students in the Bowling Green community, was among the first round of Catalyst Fund awards announced by the National Association of System Heads (NASH). The newly established NASH Catalyst Fund encourages broad engagement...
WBKO
Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the best in local hospitality and tourism gathered at the Sloan Convention Center to be celebrated at the inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards. “These awards are to thank the people that worked so hard during the pandemic, during the shutdown days, and directly...
WBKO
Getting your child kindergarten ready
The latest news and weather. Warren County District choir comes together to honor MLK Jr. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Med Center Health will soon begin management of WKU Health Services
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University Health Services and Med Center Health collaboration is coming to fruition just shy of a year of planning. Med Center Health will officially begin management of WKU Health Services this coming Monday, Jan. 16. “Our goal here is to have minimal impact...
WBKO
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
WBKO
MLK holiday activities to begin Jan. 11 at SKyPAC
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a federal holiday that marks the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. and is usually observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, the MLK Jr Planning Committee has several events planned, leading up to,...
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
WBKO
Bowling Green High School selected to receive Career and Technical Education Showcase Grant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Office of Career and Technical Education at the Kentucky Department of Education has selected Bowling Green High School to receive a grant allowing them to participate in a Career and Technical Education Showcase. Career and Technical Education in schools allows students to enter a...
WBKO
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
WBKO
Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In March, the nation’s top teen scientists will gather in Washington, D.C. to present their research, and join the running for cash prizes up to $250,000. Emma Bunch, a senior at Glasgow High School, and Hannah Laney, of the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and...
WBKO
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transpark will be the home of O-I Glass’ brand-new, 160,000-square-foot, bottle manufacturing facility. They join the likes of Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the newest economic developments in the county. During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new...
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
WBKO
Russellville honors Martin Luther King Jr. with 37th annual Unity Walk
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 1960s, Charles Neblett participated in the March on Washington with the late Martin Luther King Jr. For the last 37 years, Charles and his wife, Marvinia, have hosted a Unity Walk to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. Although there was no...
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
WHAS 11
Strong winds blow roof off of Kentucky elementary school
Breckinridge County saw some considerable damage from a severe line of storms on Jan. 12. Ben Johnson Elementary's roof was torn off causing the school to close.
WBKO
Todd County awarded emergency funds for road repairs
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $3,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs on two county roads. The two roads to be repaired are Arthur Henderson Road, CR 1234, and will use $2,000,...
wcluradio.com
Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street
GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
WBKO
Lady Topper basketball hosts largest crowd of the year with annual Education Game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday’s matchup against UAB was the Lady Tops’ annual Education Game. Children from local Bowling Green schools were in attendance to take in all of the action from E.A. Diddle Arena. This was the largest crowd of the year for the WKU women’s...
