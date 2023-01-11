GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO