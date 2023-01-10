ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky General Assembly introduces bills affecting college students

With the Kentucky General Assembly underway, new bills are being introduced that will directly impact Kentucky’s younger demographic. Here are three to watch this session:. Senate Bill 9 is summarized as “an act related to hazing.” If passed, this bill will establish hazing in the first degree as a Class D Felony and hazing in the second degree as a Class A misdemeanor.
What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Drought conditions in Kentucky all but gone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The winter weather around Christmas, followed by several rounds of substantial rain since, has resulted at the end of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday. Going back to the Dec. 20 report, 5.87% of Kentucky was in...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border

In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
