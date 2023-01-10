Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill to ban death penalty
State lawmakers will have a full slate of bills to discuss when they reconvene in February.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky General Assembly introduces bills affecting college students
With the Kentucky General Assembly underway, new bills are being introduced that will directly impact Kentucky’s younger demographic. Here are three to watch this session:. Senate Bill 9 is summarized as “an act related to hazing.” If passed, this bill will establish hazing in the first degree as a Class D Felony and hazing in the second degree as a Class A misdemeanor.
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
WLKY.com
What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
kcountry1057.com
Drought conditions in Kentucky all but gone
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The winter weather around Christmas, followed by several rounds of substantial rain since, has resulted at the end of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday. Going back to the Dec. 20 report, 5.87% of Kentucky was in...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Appalachian communities in Kentucky may receive federal grant for rural broadband access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities. The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It's designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Comments / 0