Opal Gladys Sharp Pendleton, age 101, of Hodgenville, a native of Greensburg, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence. She was a housewife and loved to quilt. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Pendleton; two daughters, Doris Wilson and Betty Thomas Waddell; her parents, William Artist and Lillie Simpson Sharp; three grandchildren, Nathan Thomas McMahan, Tracy Ball, and Ed Blakeman; a great-great-granddaughter, Catlin West; three brothers, Bob, Russell and Leon Sharp; three sisters, Mae Sharp, Mayme Ellis, and Josie Smith.

HODGENVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO