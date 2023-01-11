Read full article on original website
Woman on probation faces gun, drug charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home. According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was […]
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
UPDATED: Jury acquits Knorr on charge of criminal attempted murder
WILKES-BARRE — Clayton Leroy Knorr immediately dropped his head into his hands when the jury foreman announced “not guilty”
Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
Pennsylvania man accused in University of Idaho murders to face preliminary hearing in June
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A Pennsylvania man charged with killing four University of Idaho students made a court appearance Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference. The preliminary hearing was set for June 26. Prosecutors will try to show...
Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
South Scranton man arrested on drug charges
Jan. 12—A 46-year-old South Scranton man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after investigators found crystal methamphetamine during a search of his home, city police said. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit originally went to Michael J. Schaub's home at 428 Prospect Ave. with members of the U.S. Marshal...
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
Search and Seizure Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mahanoy City
A Mahanoy City man is facing drug charges after authorities executed a search and seizure warrant late Wednesday. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within the Borough of Mahanoy City.
Police seize 33 grams of meth, stolen gun
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious […]
Law enforcement warns of impersonation scams
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where an unknown person(s) impersonated a Schuylkill County official. According to a press release from state police, the reported incident happened on Tuesday around 2:00 in the afternoon, when a 43-year-old woman received a voicemail from someone claiming to be a Sergeant […]
Police looking for criminal mischief suspect
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. According to PSP, the theft took place on January 1st just after midnight. Police say the actor was seen on the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township in a dark-colored Chevy pickup […]
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
Robert Semenza sentenced to prison on bribery charges
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Robert Semenza, former President of the Old Forge Borough Council, has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was federally charged with bribery. According to the Federal Courthouse Public Affairs Officer, Semenza was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison and one year of supervised release. […]
Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
“He was never chief:” Girardville fires officer-in-charge accused of misconduct
GIRARDVILLE – Girardville has another officer-in-charge, the fourth in as many years. After a brief executive session, borough council voted Wednesday to fire Ofc. Fabrizio Bivona and appoint Lt. Jeremy Talanca as acting officer-in-charge. “He was never the chief,” Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said after the meeting. Bivona has identified...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
