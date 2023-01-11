Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KUB kicks off Project Help to help families in need pay utility bills this winter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board is helping people who struggle with illness, injury, or lost their job pay their utility bills. It is also helping people with disabilities and seniors who are having a hard time with rising costs. The Project Help program kicked off on Jan....
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
WSMV
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
WBIR
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
WATE
Dinosaurs coming to Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. The Seven on Wednesday. News at 6 on Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WBIR
Knoxville teen becomes recipient of first-ever youth award for community work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tylan Baker isn't one to rest on his accomplishments. In fact, he's not really one to rest, period. The 17-year-old from Knoxville keeps a schedule that would exhaust anyone. Baker is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School where he is a Project GRAD scholar with...
WBIR
10About Town: A 'Jurassic Park' concert and the annual Race Against Racism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are many MLK celebrations happening this weekend and Monday, Jan 16. You can find a full list here. Cruze Farm is hosting a drive-in movie night on Friday and Saturday! "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets" is airing for free. This event takes place at Cruze Farm Pizza Barn at 2721 Asbury Road. Spots are open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WBIR
Knoxville teen to receive first-ever award from MLK Commission
On January 16, 2023 the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will honor Tylan Baker, 17, with their inaugural 'Youth Award'. Jan 12, 2023-4pm.
Owner surrenders of animals take months at Young Williams Animal Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knox County who want to surrender their animals will need to wait until March, said Janet Testerman, the CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. "That is so we can manage the flow of animals coming into the shelter, and have space for those animals that have nowhere else to go," Testerman said.
wvlt.tv
Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
East TN Children's Hospital hosting classes for teens about safe babysitting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital is taking a step to make sure more people know how to care for young children safely. They are hosting classes for students between 11 years old and 14 years old where they will learn about babysitting techniques. The Safe Sitters...
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 2