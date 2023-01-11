ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dinosaurs coming to Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. The Seven on Wednesday. News at 6 on Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A 'Jurassic Park' concert and the annual Race Against Racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are many MLK celebrations happening this weekend and Monday, Jan 16. You can find a full list here. Cruze Farm is hosting a drive-in movie night on Friday and Saturday! "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets" is airing for free. This event takes place at Cruze Farm Pizza Barn at 2721 Asbury Road. Spots are open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

