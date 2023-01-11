Luke Combs Teases Acoustic Video Of Unreleased Song “Love You Anyway,” Likely From Forthcoming 18-Track Album

Luke Combs don’t miss.

He’s teasing an unreleased song today called “Love You Anyway,” which I have to imagine will be included on his recently announced, fourth studio album.

Though he hasn’t confirmed the album title yet, I have to imagine it might be called Gettin’ Old , as the follow-up to his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up (“Growing Up and Gettin’ Old” is also the name of another one of his other unreleased songs).

That record was released less than 7 months ago, but number 4 is already on the horizon, and the 18-song project is coming March 24th:

Luke hasn’t revealed many details about it all quite yet, but he’s at least giving us a taste of what’s to come with this new acoustic video of “Love You Anyway.”

A co-write by Luke alongside Ray Fulcher, and Reid Isbell, he actually put out a clip of it before, way back in 2020:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

It’s a simple country song about experiencing heartbreak and real love as he describes that, even if the pain of losing a relationship put him through hell, he’d do all over again in a heartbeat:

“There’s just some things that leave a man no choice,

Like a compass needle needing its true north,

Even if I knew the day we met,

You’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway”

Though this one seems to have been put on the back burner for the last few projects, it might finally be time for us to get the full song on this new record…

“Love You Anyway”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

And here’s a few other unreleased songs he’s played in the past that hopefully made the final cut…

“Growing Up And Gettin’ Old”

“We Still Drink Beer”

“See Me Now”

“When It’s Raining”

“Tattoo On A Sunburn”