Ohio State football’s Luke Wypler declares for NFL Draft, leaving Buckeyes without a starting center

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things
COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
Bengals WR Tee Higgins absent at Wednesday practice with illness
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was the only surprise DNP (did not participate) at Wednesday’s practice due to an illness that popped up Tuesday, per coach Zac Taylor. “Really, it started yesterday,” Taylor said. “Hopeful for tomorrow, we’ll see.”. Higgins has been...
Ohio State football offensive lineman Matt Jones to return for final season of eligibility
Matt Jones is returning to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility, bolstering the interior of the Buckeyes’ offensive line. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here,” he wrote in a graphic shared on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Jones, who started this...
Who Ohio State football offered within the last 24 hours
The Ohio State football recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country. The focus was mainly on the defensive...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirms troubling news of knee injury on Twitter
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played in over a month, and he has indicated that he won’t be playing anytime soon. Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday night and tweeted out details about a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Jackson said that he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a Grade 3 sprain.
Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returning for fifth season
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, an announcement that marks a significant boost for the Buckeyes’ defense. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State," Eichenberg wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Back to work. Go Bucks."
Ravens quarterback situation could put them in rarified postseason category
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ quarterback situation remains in flux for their wild card game against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t throw during the open viewing window of practice, according to multiple reports.
At the end of another losing season, how do Browns fans feel about Deshaun Watson? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In Cleveland, you see Browns gear everywhere. But I haven’t yet seen a Deshaun Watson jersey. Neither did John Tucker when he watched the final game of the season in a Lakewood sports bar.
